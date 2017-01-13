34°
SES stats reveal major incidents for 2016

Jasmine Minhas | 13th Jan 2017 6:30 AM
324 of 480 jobs involved responding to cases of damage wreaked by storms.
324 of 480 jobs involved responding to cases of damage wreaked by storms. Trevor Veale

The storm that hit Urunga this week may have passed, but it's signalled the beginning of another busy year for Coffs Harbour City SES who responded to over 480 jobs in 2016.

The latest figures reveal around 324 of those jobs involved responding to cases of damage wreaked by storms.

Coffs Harbour SES unit controller, Bill Roffey, said June 4 and June 5 placed the most strain on rescue workers, when an east coast low created damaging conditions and destroyed the timber boardwalk and International Marina Office around the North Wall.

Wild weather in early August was also a busy time for SES workers and volunteers who responded to over 40 calls for assistance.

The storm had sadly caused a woman to become seriously injured after her car was crushed by a tree, which had been struck by lightning.

So far the SES have been called on for a large number of road crash rescues since beginning of 2017.

"Even now in 2017 we've been busy, we've done a lot of road crash rescues and animal rescues," said Mr Roffey.

"So far we've mainly been needing to support the ambos."

 

The 480 SES jobs reponded to in 2016 include:

324 storm related jobs

63 flood related jobs

38 road crash rescue jobs

32 general land rescue jobs

12 support related jobs

11 fire rescue jobs

Topics:  coffs coast state emergency services statistics storm damage

The storm that hit Urunga this week may have passed, but it's signalled the beginning of another busy year for Coffs SES who responded to over 480 jobs in 2016.

