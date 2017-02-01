Serving the community

HAPPY CREW: The new Australian flag flying high at the Woolgoolga Rural Fire Brigade.

A NEW edition to the Woolgoolga Rural Fire Brigade can be seen flying high at the station.

The brigade were presented an Australian flag by Federal Member for Page, Kevin Hogan last week as the station is currently being remodelled.

"It's something we're proud to have,” said Woolgoolga Rural Fire Brigade Captain Jeff Luke.

Woolgoolga Fire Brigade presented with Australian flag by Kevin Hogan. Contributed

The brigade has been serving the Woolgoolga community since 1947, helping out when they are needed and educating people on preparing their property and how a fire will impact them.

Community driven, the brigade recently held a barbecue at Bunnings to raise money for Luke Brownlee who passed away in a car accident at Sandy Beach last month.

Luke was part of the Sandy Beach brigade and the members of the Woolgoolga Rural Fire Brigade were surprised by the publics response at the fund-raiser.

"The response from the general public blew us away, the kindness people showed was amazing,” Captain Jeff said.

The $2,300 raised on the day was donated to the family of Luke Brownlee in true community spirit.

The brigade currently have 15 active fire-fighters from 21-years-old to 82-years-old and are always looking for new members.

All training is provided for free and anyone can join as there is a job for everyone.

For more information, contact Jeff on 04397432841.