Serving the community

FORMER military combat engineer Coffs Harbour local, Scott Seccombe, volunteers in multiple organisations to assist veterans and ex-service members in the community.

This week Scott features as The Advocate's Community Champion.

Scott served Australia for eight-and-a-half years before his voluntary work with ex-service members.

He has been part of the Veterans Centre Mid North Coast for the past 8 months and with the Coffs Harbour Army Cadets for the past ten years.

The work in these areas have lead to Scott being recognised for his efforts and commitment to the public.

What do you do?

I am the president for the Veterans Centre Mid North Coast and volunteer at the Coffs Harbour Army Cadets and the RSL NSW adaptive sports also known as RSL active.

In my own time, I also have a small Youtube channel called The Aussie Outdoor Blokes.

What's the favourite part of your job?

My favourite part of volunteering in the community is being able to assist veterans and ex-service members.

I enjoy seeing them go from not believing their service means anything to thinking the opposite.

I also enjoy being able to help and inspire young people at the Army Cadets.

The best part about my Youtube channel is having a laugh and passing on some good information.

Where do you see the organisation in the coming years?

The Veterans will continue to grow in the future amongst the ex-services community.

They will be able to help their members and assist with a number of things.

I see RSL active on a national level, growing and enabling ex-services to participate in adaptive sports.

Army cadets will continue to grow in the future as well.