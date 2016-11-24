25°
Senate votes down the hike to fund the backpacker tax

24th Nov 2016 7:00 AM
Senator Paul Hanson didn't sit in on the Senate hearings last night as the Turnbull Government's departure tax was voted against and the backpacker tax was read for a second time.
Senator Paul Hanson didn't sit in on the Senate hearings last night as the Turnbull Government's departure tax was voted against and the backpacker tax was read for a second time.

THE Senate has voted against the Turnbull Government's proposed $5 departure tax hike overnight, which would help pay for changes to the revised backpacker tax.

Labor, Greens and crossbenchers Jacqui Lambie and David Leyonhjelm joined forces to kill the legislation, defeating it 31-30 at the second reading on Wednesday night.

The three Nick Xenophon Team senators, Derryn Hinch and two One Nation senators voted with the government but Pauline Hanson and her One Nation colleague Brian Burston were absent from the chamber.

The government planned to increase the departure tax paid by passengers at airports to $60 to help fund the roll-out of the backpacker tax.

The controversial backpacker tax stalemate in the Senate, which has been opposed by the Coffs Coast's blueberry is likely to continue heading into the last sitting week of Federal Parliament for the year.

The backpacker tax bill was read in the Senate a second time last night, with the vote to be considered by the Senate at a later date.

Questions were asked as to why the One Nation senators, who had indicated support for the departure tax were absent from proceedings last night.

Greens senator Peter Whish-Wilson said he was glad to see the "stupid" policy defeated.

"A move to penalise tourists on top of penalising backpackers was bad policy that was penny pinching at best, and massively counterproductive at worst," he told AAP.

The latest debacle continues 18 months of toing and froing over the backpacker tax.

The government first proposed a 32.5% tax rate in its 2015 budget but announced during the election campaign it was putting that on ice pending a review.

It's now proposing a 19% tax but Labor, Greens and crossbenchers want 10.5%.

