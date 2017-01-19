Second round of SWIFF guests hit Coffs Coast

MEET THE MAKERS: Zach, Bailey and Alec Doomadgee, the Aboriginal family at the focus of the inspiring new documentary, Zach's Ceremony, will be at the screening.

MORE film-maker guests are in town to present their films and connect with festival-goers for the 2017 Screenwave International Film Festival.

Day and night screenings at the Jetty Memorial Theatre today and Bellingen Memorial Hall tomorrow.

Zach, Bailey and Alec Doomadgee, the Aboriginal family at the focus of the inspiring new documentary Zach's Ceremony, will introduce their film and provide audiences the opportunity to ask them questions after the film.

Margot Nash, the 2016 AWGIE award-winning film-maker behind The Silences, will provide some insight on her film which touches on the taboo family subjects surrounding mental health.

Natasha Lawrence and Kylene Anderson, two Aboriginal women who competed in the Arnold Classics body-building competition, will be accompanied by Sascha Epstein, the director of the documentary that chronicles their triumphs and challenges in the hilarious and touching work, Destination Arnold.

Festival audiences will have an opportunity to speak directly with the subjects and film-makers of these new Australian films.

"We are so pleased to have film-makers of this calibre attending SWIFF in only its second year,” said festival director, Dave Horsely.

"The crowds loved speaking with Aaron Glenane, Lee Matthews, and David Farrier last week. Connecting audiences and the people behind the film is what gives a film festival its heart.”

Tickets/info/bookings: Jetty Memorial Theatre Box Office 6652 8088 or online at www.swiff.com.au.