Searching for a sense of stillness?

Wendy Andrews | 7th Jan 2017 8:00 AM
Nazanin Tourk, yoga teacher at Toormina Community Centre.
Nazanin Tourk, yoga teacher at Toormina Community Centre.

IT'S that time of year when thoughts turn to making lifestyle changes.

If your wish list for 2017 includes better health, for mind and body, yoga could be the path for you.

Forget the idea of twisting yourself into impossible positions with equally impossible names to remember, yoga is not about feeling the burn or wearing trendy work-out gear.

It's a simple process of uniting body and mind. And the benefits can be enormous, no matter your age, body shape or level of fitness.

"Everybody is unique physically and mentally and the beauty of yoga is that it can be modified to suit the individual,” Nazzy of Nazanin Yoga said.

"It is not competitive and it is not about pushing past your limitations. There is no comparing with anyone else, you concentrate on yourself that's what it's all about.”

Nazzy has just moved to the Coffs Coast from Sydney and brings with her years of education and experience.

Working as an accredited yoga teacher, having taught at Macquarie University and health retreats throughout the country, along with a lifelong background in gymnastics where she competed internationally at an elite level and coached the sport at recreational and competitive levels, has given Nazzy the skills and experience to connect and teach on different levels.

"For beginners I draw on my life experience in yoga and do what is suitable,” she said.

"There is no pain in yoga. We have to be very cautious about injury and working around any existing conditions.

Yoga is a diverse discipline offering physical and mental rewards.

"Yoga is beneficial in getting rid of all thoughts, feelings, emotions, stress, anxiety and just finding a calm space.

"You can come along purely to calm your mind and gain the benefits of finding true relaxation, it does not have to be about the physical movement; it can be about expanding your breathing capacity and ability to relax.

"We all have potential that can be realised through the power of yoga. Everyone deserves time for their health, their body and to enjoy peace of mind

"I always make the analogy; the still waters of a lake reflect the beauty around. It is when we are still we can fully appreciate the beauty inside the world and ourselves.

"Yoga gives opportunity to see yourself and the world differently. It's easy to get started, just bring your yoga mat and a positive attitude and walk in the door.”

Morning/evening classes, Toormina and Sapphire. Details Nazzy 0403 534 432 or nazaninat@yahoo.com 　

　

