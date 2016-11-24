25°
Scenic walk with rich history

Rachel Vercoe | 24th Nov 2016 10:35 AM
Jewfish Point.
Jewfish Point. Contributed

ENJOY a guided walk while learning the rich cultural significance and environmental values of the area for Aboriginal people.

Guided by local Elder Uncle Mark Flanders, the walk will be from Red Rock Holiday Park and through the adjoining Crown land on Jewfish Point.

This activity is part of the Can Do Campers program, which is a hands on environmental education initiative open to Holiday Park visitors and community volunteers.

Held on Tuesday, December 6 from 9.30am to 12pm, participants are encouraged to wear covered shots, a hat, mozzie protection, sunscreen and take a water bottle.

Local Partners

