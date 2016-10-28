Scary sights in the beer garden

Moonee Beach Tavern will hold a Halloween night, Saturday, October 29 with funds raised from the Haunted House going to the Coffs Harbour Disabled Surfers Association. Eric McCarthy gives a taste of the night to Moonee Beach Tavern manager Mark Pearce.

THE Moonee Beach Tavern will get into the theme of Halloween with the beer garden transformed into a haunted house for the kids.

The goolish celebration wont see kids knocking at the door until Monday, but to kick things off the Moonee Beach avern will be staging its Halloween night on Saturday night, where costumes will be a must.

"We have been doing trick or treating with the kids for the past 10 years and we decided to do haunted houses last year we made a big one at my house in the garage and we had some much success last year we decided to do one here," organiser Ernie Goldner said.

It's a gold coin donation to take a walk through the haunted house and there will be age appropriate scaring to save the tears from 5.30pm.

"Proceeds will be raised and donated to the Disabled Surfing Association and I hope we get plenty of gold coins in the bucket," Moonee Beach Tavern publican Harry Barry said.

"The idea of the haunted house has over the last two or three years growing bigger and bigger every year and this venue was ideal really it was a perfect fit. It should be real fun for the kids."