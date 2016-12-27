Sawtell's annual super fun day bigger and brighter

SAWTELL'S big event of the year, the Sawtell Super Fun Day on January 1, is looming and there are a thousand and one things to do.

This event is more than 50 years old and is gaining in popularity every year under the auspices of Little Athletics.

Warren Hollyman has been resident of the Sawtell Super Fun Day for 12 years and just taken on a challenging extra role as Sawtell Golf Club president.

He said he had an excellent committee for the Fun Day, but as always the buck stopped with the president, as did the flood of emails, questions and decisions.

"They are one of the best committees you'd ever see, but no one wants to lead," he said

"I've run business and been a leader all my life, but I'm getting older."

The contribution of senior Sawtellians to this popular event can be seen in the combined ages of his committee, whose seven members can draw on more than 500 years of experience.

The new year will have Sawtell celebrate its 97th Sawtell Fun Day and Mr Hollyman and his committee are on a mission to make the event bigger, brighter and more fun every year until they hit the centenary in 2020.

Sawtell's Super Fun Day on January 1 attacts huge crowds to Sawtell Beach Holiday Park. Coffs Coast Advocate

Mr Hollyman said after that year he might get to enjoy a Fun Day.

"On the day, I'm running around like a blue-arsed fly, so I don't get to enjoy anything at all," he said.

"The best thing on the day is sitting down and having a cold beer at the end of the day after the kids have gone home."

Mr Hollyman is wrangling events into the packed program which includes a line-dancing exhibition, an all-day carnival, a street procession, a sprint program, children's fun sessions and foot races, a wood chopping program, market stalls and the famous 5.5km Sawtell Fun Run.

Then there is the presentation to the Sawtellian of the Year.

Mr Hollyman said he wanted to see as many nominations as possible for this significant local honour.

Those nominated can be volunteering and/or working in any field or many, and need to have made a significant contribution to the

Sawtell community,

even if they do not live there.

Mr Hollyman said he was looking for unsung heroes and he needed people to provide a profile of the person nominated and describe what they had done.

Email whollyman@bigpond.com.