Sawtell maintains grip on top of the ladder

BIG HITTER: Sawtell's Ricky Welsh and David Angus-Crouch led the charge as the team posted an unbeaten 314 first innings total against Diggers.

SAWTELL'S first grade side are set to benefit from a home-ground advantage in today's clash against the Coffs Colts, as they look to secure their spot at the top of the leaderboard.

Second-placed rivals Nana Glen are sitting just 13 points behind, however this weekend's bye means Sawtell have the chance to extend their lead in the remaining rounds of the home and away season.

The third-placed Diggers side will travel to take on Dorrigo today, with a win necessary to increase their slim ten point lead over the Colts.

At the weekend Sawtell further cemented their position as the team to beat with a 63 run win over Diggers.

Batsmen Ricky Welsh (115) and David Angus-Crouch (75) led the charge as the team posted an unbeaten 314 first innings total.

Bowler Patrick Myles claimed four wickets as Diggers failed to overcome the run chase, falling for 251 after 69 overs.

Nana Glen remain steady in second position on the ladder following their last round win over Coffs Colts.

A first innings declaration left the Colts chasing 217 runs, however Nana Glen bowler Josh Bartlett's three wickets for 23 runs restricted Coffs to a total of 107.

The Colt's second innings score of 75 eventually gifted Nana Glen the win.

Meanwhile, Diggers batsman James Bellamy produced the highest individual score of the season last week with a 126 run stand.