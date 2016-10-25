Sawtell bank to close its doors after switch by customers

BANK CLOSURE: The NAB Sawtell branch will close its doors next month as more customers make the switch to internet and mobile services.

A CHANGE in the way customers are banking has led to the decision NAB will close its Sawtell branch next month.

A NAB spokesperson said after a review of branches in the Coffs Harbour region, the doors to the Sawtell branch would close on Friday, November 25.

"We're sorry to be leaving Sawtell but the viability of all our branches is closely linked to the number of people who transact at them,” the spokesperson said.

"We're finding more and more people are using online and mobile banking platforms and less people are using branches.”

The spokesperson said customers had been contacted and informed of other banking options for their in-person services.

"We are working with our staff to find opportunities elsewhere within our network,” the spokesperson said.

NAB customers were advised to use the Coffs Harbour branch, use the Bank@Post at the Sawtell Post Office or request a visit from a mobile banker.

Customers can still do day-to-day banking at NAB ATMs and rediATMs or by using NAB Internet Banking, via nab.com.au, or by phoning 132265 for NAB Telephone Banking.