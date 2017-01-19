Saltwater Freshwater Festival site 'hacked'

DESPITE the announcement on the Saltwater Freshwater Festival website that it has been cancelled, the indigenous cultural festival will still be going ahead according to chairman Philip Hall.

"We've been hacked," he said.

"We're not stopping, the festival has never stopped.

"We had some disgruntled people sabotage the website."

Mr Hall said the unauthorised update on the website was posted at about 1pm today.

He said he "fell off his chair" when he noticed the change of the website exactly a week before the festival, which will be held next Thursday.

The website stated, "It is with sadness that we inform you that the 2017 Saltwater Freshwater Festival will not be going ahead this year and has been cancelled."

Saltwater Freshwater Alliance general manager Chris Spencer said he had taken the matter to police.

Mr Philip said the full line-up of performers remained the same and included Archie Roach as the headline act.

Saltwater Freshwater Festival will be held at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden on Australia Day from 9am-5pm.