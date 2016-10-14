Safety concerns noted over the Coffs' slipway

THE lack of a fully functioning slipway in Coffs Harbour has been noted as the region's greatest safety issue on the open water in a report compiled by Transport NSW.

The concerns of harbour stakeholders and both recreational and commercial yacht and boat owners have been documented in the recently released Regional Boating Plan for the Mid North Coast.

In July the Department of Industry - Lands completed the remediation of the slipway site, removing anti-foulants and heavy metals that had built up over the decades.

A department spokesperson said works are now underway for the construction of facilities to support boat maintenances activities and a meeting with the Harbour User Group in coming weeks will give an update on the project.

Currently vessels up to 60 tonnes can be craned out of the water from the inner harbour for inspection and taken off site for maintenance and repairs.

Shipwright and former Coffs Harbour Yacht Club Commodore John Wait said the lack of a slipway, since the remediation process started in 2014, has frustrated many and come at a cost to harbour users.

"I've had to take two boars to Yamba, that's a pain in the arse,” Mr Wait said.

"I'd like to see a slipway again, you just don't bloody pick up a 60 tonne boat with a crane.

"It's a flow-on effect to the whole show. All commercial boats have to be taken out of the water every 12 months for an inspection

"It costs fuel and it's a day up there and back.”

The nearest slipway for small vessels is South West Rocks, medium boats Yamba and larger vessels Ballina.