Safe and secure food on the menu at Chinese summit

COWPER MP Luke Hartsuyker has shared Australia's insights into agricultural reform at the China Food Security and Food Safety Summit in Beijing.

Acting in his role as the Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Hartsuyker attended the summit as part of a visit to China to promote stronger agricultural ties with China.​

"China and Australia are fortunate to share a close and cooperative relationship, especially when it comes to agriculture," Mr Hartsuyker said.

"In 2015-16, our two-way agricultural trading relationship was worth $12.6 billion."

Mr Hartsuyker added that both China and Australia place a high value on their agricultural sectors and recognise the importance of agriculture in the wealth and way of life of our respective nations.

"We also understand that food security and food safety are enduring challenges of government and will become increasingly important as global food demand continues to grow," he said.

"Global food consumption is projected to increase by 75% between 2007 and 2050, with almost half of this increase in demand to come from China."

Mr Hartsuyker said he looked forward to seeing continuing cooperation, collaboration and stronger ties between China and Australia to support growth, food security and prosperity for both our nations.

"I commend China's focus on putting in place economic and policy settings that will increase agricultural productivity and food security, to meet this challenge," he said.

"As a strong agricultural trading nation that has undertaken extensive agricultural reform, Australia is very pleased to contribute our insights and experience to this important discussion, and to work with China to strengthen its agriculture sector."