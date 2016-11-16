27°
Saddling up to take on the demons

Keagan Elder
| 16th Nov 2016 12:09 PM
WRC Rally australia drivers take to Boambee beach on horse back. Mads Ostberg(M-Sport), Dani Sordo (Hyundai), Ott Tanak ( D-Mack), Andreas Mikkelson( Volkswagen),. 14 NOV 2016
WRC Rally australia drivers take to Boambee beach on horse back. Mads Ostberg(M-Sport), Dani Sordo (Hyundai), Ott Tanak ( D-Mack), Andreas Mikkelson( Volkswagen),. 14 NOV 2016

In last year's Australian round of the WRC, Ostberg crashed his car into a timber truck during the reconnaissance drive and was unable to compete.

But this year's WRC omen struck Ostberg during the second last round of the championship in Wales where his co-driver, Ole Floene, was bitten by an adder.

"We were actually lucky it wasn't two weeks later," he said.

With Australia home to many of the world's most venomous snakes, Ostberg was relieved the incident didn't happen in Coffs Harbour.

He will now set his sights on actually making the start in this year's Australian round.

Ostberg saddled up alongside fellow WRC drivers Andreas Mikkelsen, Dani Sordo and Ott Tanak on Monday for a horseback ride on Boambee Beach.

Last year drivers took to the water on surfboards, so to Ostberg's relief he was glad to have some extra height over any sharks which were swimming in the breakers.

"It feels a lot safer being in the water on top of horses," he said.

The European drivers took the time to adjust themselves to the different time zone and the warmer conditions.

Sordo said the temperatures were much hotter in Coffs Harbour than last year, as the race was in September.

Tanak said these conditions would force drivers to be more cautious.

"It's more challenging for the cars and tyres," he said.

Mikkelsen currently sits third on the overall WRC standings with 129 points, while Sordo sits in fifth with 119, Ostberg in seventh on 94 and Tanak in eighth on 82.

Topics:  boambee beach coffs harbour kennards hire rally australia mads ostberg wrc

Heidi Klum: I've learnt to 'embrace' my body after four kids

Klum has learnt how to "embrace" her body after having four children

