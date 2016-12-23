26°
News

Rowing to NZ to save his wife

Jasmine Minhas | 23rd Dec 2016 10:00 AM
"How do you prepare for 50 days of being completely alone? There's nothing you can do to prepare yourself for that,” says Malcolm about his upcoming journey.
"How do you prepare for 50 days of being completely alone? There's nothing you can do to prepare yourself for that,” says Malcolm about his upcoming journey. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

"GETTING out of your comfort zone is inherently uncomfortable... so I am going to be very uncomfortable.”

This is Malcolm Skelton's final passing sentiment when thinking about his voyage ahead, as he is about to row more than 2,150km from Coffs Harbour to New Zealand with the sole purpose of saving his wife.

Sarah has been diagnosed with progressive neuromuscular condition Friedreich's Ataxia, which has no treatment or cure at this stage.

"I want my wife to live, I do not want to live without my wife and I'm not going to stop until there's a cure,” he said.

Rowers have achieved the incredible feat on very few occasions, with Shaun Quincey completing the journey in 54 days back in 2010.

Shaun is part of Malcolm's land crew in NZ, but Malcolm is hoping to beat his record by completing the trip in "50 days or less”.

He's been preparing for the past two years and is in the Chelsea Hotel parking lot adding some last minute touches to his row boat with the help of his Aussie land crew, which consists of some of the nation's most accomplished rowers.

Malcolm (left) with his boat the Sarah J and expert land crew Dylan Jones, Sam Weir, Andrew Abrahams and Michelle Lee.
Malcolm (left) with his boat the Sarah J and expert land crew Dylan Jones, Sam Weir, Andrew Abrahams and Michelle Lee. Jasmine Minhas

Andrew Abrahams is tinkering with the same boat he had rowed across the Atlantic Ocean almost 3 years ago, called the Sarah J.

Rowing team Oceanomads, Dylan Jones and Sam Weir, who are currently preparing to sail the Atlantic Ocean themselves, are also helping out.

Michelle Lee will be undertaking a Million Metres rowing world record in January.

Malcolm watches the expert team at work, listing all the safety measures he's taken to prevent himself from danger while at sea.

"I've done 2 years of physical training and conditioning for this, I'm about as prepared as you can be for such an undertaking,” he said.

"But, how do you prepare for 50 days of being completely alone? There's nothing you can do to prepare yourself for that.”

The father-of-two says he will be travelling at approximately 2 knots, is fully stocked with water and 72 days' worth of dehydrated meals.

He has only one concern.

"The only concern I have is not engaging the public and not getting donations for the cause. That's the only concern I've got,” he said.

"I've pretty much financed this whole crossing myself, my wife and I have put tens of thousands of dollars into this and we really need to get the public on board.”

Coffs Coast Advocate
Community digs deep to help Emma's family

Community digs deep to help Emma's family

A GoFundMe page has been created to to help support the family of 16-year-old Emma Powell.

Rowing to NZ to save his wife

"How do you prepare for 50 days of being completely alone? There's nothing you can do to prepare yourself for that,” says Malcolm about his upcoming journey.

A father of two is about to row his way to NZ to save his ill wife.

Oyster theft and illegal seafood sales in the spotlight

State authorities are cracking down on illegal oyster sales over Christmas.

Oyster theft and illegal seafood sales in the spotlight

Bringing food to the table

Lifehouse church thanks Toormina Woolworths for donations: Steve Adams, Noel Jones, Dave Taylor, Grant Shore, Denise Jones, Michael Borg and Kellie Small.

Lifehouse Care shares the gift of Christmas.

Local Partners

Community digs deep to help Emma's family

A GoFundMe page has been created to to help support the family of 16-year-old Emma Powell.

Bringing food to the table

Lifehouse church thanks Toormina Woolworths for donations: Steve Adams, Noel Jones, Dave Taylor, Grant Shore, Denise Jones, Michael Borg and Kellie Small.

Lifehouse Care shares the gift of Christmas.

Orphan's Christmas planning a grand finale

END OF AN ERA: Julie Ferguson, organiser for the Orphans Christmas party announces this year will be the last.

THERE'S no reason to be alone this Christmas thanks to an ev

Kernaghan's a 'boy from the bush' with a timeless quality

Country music singer Lee Kernaghan.

Lee Kernaghan is celebrating the 25th year of his breakthrough song.

Man builds playground entirely out of packing tape

Artist Eric Lennartson is in the process of completing his huge tape sculpture at the Ipswich Art Gallery.

VIDEO:And here's where you can play on it.

Bill Murray to open a bar inspired by his film 'Caddyshack'

Bill Murray to open a bar inspired by his film 'Caddyshack'

Bill Murray and his golf fanatic brothers have got permission to open a golf-themed bar inspired by the Hollywood legend's 1980 hit comedy movie.

Gigi Hadid turned down Zayn Malik's proposal

Zayn Malik has reportedly proposed to Gigi Hadid

Two Channel 7 stars pulled into the sex scandal

Seven is fighting to keep the names of two women accused of having affairs with Seven West Media CEO Tim Worner out of the public eye.

Channel 7 has lawyered up to protect identities of those involved

Ruby Rose, The Veronicas holiday in hinterland

Ruby Rose shared this snap from a Sunshine Coast hinterland retreat.

Hollywood and home-grown stars relax on the Sunshine Coast

Bieber indicted in Argentina over bashing and theft

Justin Bieber

A court in Argentina has indicted Justin Bieber

Doctor Who's festive special just the medicine for fans

Matt Lucas, Peter Capaldi, Justin Chatwin and Charity Wakefield star in the Doctor Who TV Christmas special The Return of Doctor Mysterio.

It’s back to the future as the Time Lords Xmas tradition continues.

Guardian Australia names CQ film as one of 2016's best

SUCCESS: Steve le Marquand and Claire Van der Boom in CQ film Broke, named in Guardian Australia's Top 10 Australian films of 2016

Broke named in Top 10 Aussie films for 2016

Satisfy your sense of style and desire for value!

57 Worland Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 5 2 3 $635,000

Meticulous and feature packed this tasteful property is sure to impress those searching for an "as new" home. Having only one owner and presented to please the...

Life&#39;s better at the Jetty...

4/42 Collingwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $540,000 ...

On top of the wish list for many is enjoying the lifestyle the Jetty has to offer. This three bedroom apartment combines the practicality if low maintenance living...

A value packed cutie in the city!

26 Hill Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $345,000 ...

Wow what a treasure! Whether you're a first home buyer looking for a home with character, or an investor looking for strong returns, you just can't go wrong in...

Beachside Commercial Freehold

109 Fiddaman Road, Emerald Beach 2456

House 3 1 2 $1,295,000

-Includes well established general store/take - away food business. - Also includes four bedroom residence- separated by strata plan - There are DA approved plans...

Super sized home with super views

60 Dammerel Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 3 2 $935,000

Renovated to high standard this stunning multi level home captures sweeping ocean and hinterland views.Featuring mostly hardwood flooring throughout the living...

&quot;Massive family home plus granny flat&quot;

56 Vera Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 6 3 6 Expressions of...

From the moment you step through the front door you will be pleasantly surprised at the sheer size of this fabulous family home which also incorporates a separate...

The Complete Package

32 Burrawong Parade, Urunga 2455

House 4 1 2 $549,000

This aesthetically charming and extremely well presented 4 bedroom home has something to satisfy every member of the family. Entertaining will be a delightful and...

Amazing Modern Home Nestled in Woolgoolga

2/21 Fawcett Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 3 $780,000

Nestled at the top of the hill with only minutes' walk to beach & central Woolgoolga this modern contemporary built weatherboard home is a must to inspect. Upper...

Choose from one of two Brand New Homes offering easy stylish living!

10A&B Haven Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000 ...

Positioned handsomely on an elevated block with mountain views, these homes will be finished to the highest standard and offer an impressive list of inclusions.

Wow! This will make you go mâ¦mmmm!

85 Mimiwali Drive, Bonville 2450

House 5 2 2 $495,000

Combine functional design with fantastic good taste and what do you getâ¦.a simply sensational home, just a mere 2 years young! The wonderfully crisp, clean...

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

A taste of France in Bellingen

SERIOUS STYLE: Luxury touches abound in this French Provincial style home at Bellingen

A taste of France in Bellingen

What $2.1m gets you in city's most elite street

15-17 Kara View Court Rangeville

This is what $2.1m can get you in an elite Toowoomba street

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!