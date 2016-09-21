21°
Rotary golf day all for good causes

21st Sep 2016 4:00 AM
Avid golfers from around the Coffs Coast prior to teeing off at last year's Coffs City Rotary Charity Golf Day.
Avid golfers from around the Coffs Coast prior to teeing off at last year's Coffs City Rotary Charity Golf Day. Claudia Jambor

THE time to swing a club for a number of good causes is nearly here.

The annual Coffs City Rotary charity golf day at Bonville Golf Resort is being held on Sunday, November 6.

This year's event will see funds raised from the day going to the Mid North Coast Cancer Institute in Coffs Harbour, Waratah Respite Services and other local charities Rotary has a long history of supporting.

Sponsored by Mercedes Benz Coffs Coast, this event will again be a four person ambrose over the picturesque 18 hole layout at Bonville.

Entries for the day are $115 for an individual player or $440 for a team of four players.

Registration for the day is via Bonville Golf Resort on 6653 4002 or online via Bonville Golf Resort's website.

Start time on the day is a 1pm shotgun start with a noon registration time.

Entry includes twin share cart hire, a steak sandwich for lunch prior to tee-off and two drink vouchers to use during the round.

There will also be a presentation cocktail party at the completion of play with plenty of great prizes on offer.

