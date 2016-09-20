22°
News

Rob Oakeshott signals his intentions

20th Sep 2016 8:00 AM
Cowper candidate and former Federal Lyne MP Rob Oakeshott meets with his supporters announcing he will recontest the seat of Cowper in 2019.
Cowper candidate and former Federal Lyne MP Rob Oakeshott meets with his supporters announcing he will recontest the seat of Cowper in 2019. Twitter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ROB Oakeshott has announced to supporters he will recontest the seat of Cowper at the next federal election.

The former Member for Lyne recorded a 8.7% swing to him away from incumbent Coffs Harbour- based Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker.

The final poll, which returned the seat to the Nationals MP, revealed Mr Oakeshott would have required some 9500 additional votes or preferences to claim the seat.

Rallying supporters in Port Macquarie at the weekend, Mr Oakeshott has given the electorate three years notice he will be standing compared with the 11th hour campaign he ran a month out from the polls in August.

The campaign has again been dubbed #Oakey4Cowper.

"We held our first planning meeting on the weekend and there's going to be a series of these throughout the electorate,” Mr Oakeshott said.

"The case for change in Cowper grows stronger every news cycle.

"There is a very strong, passionate and keen network wanting change on the Mid North Coast,” he told reporters.

Mr Hartsuyker yesterday confirmed he planned to recontest his seat at the next election.

Except for another double dissolution, the next House of Representatives federal election must be held on or before November 2, 2019.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  cowper, federal election, rob oakeshott

Rob Oakeshott signals his intentions

Rob Oakeshott signals his intentions

Rob Oakeshott has announced to supporters he will recontest the seat of Cowper at the next federal election

Foster carers are in short supply

Pic will be hidden from story

MORE than 600 foster carers are needed to fill a shortfall

Labor: Boost ICAC's power to prosecute corrupt pollies

NSW Premier Mike Baird has been called on to give ICAC more power to prosecute corrupt politicians.

Labor calls for ICAC's clipped wings to be strengthened

Greyhound ban leaves 19,000 dogs without homes

A draft report estimates 19,000 greyhounds will need to be adopted - more than three times original estimates.

Greyhound training could continue for an extra five years

Local Partners

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Pub with checkered past in new hands and heading in a brand new direction: "Something that helps bring young people into town".

'Told you so' moment over shark net failures

Shark nets have failed in both Lennox Head and Ballina.

'To no one's surprise the nets did not work'

Jimmy Barnes names date for North Coast show

Rock legend Jimmy Barnes will be performing at Grafton's Saraton Theatre in December.

Legendary rocker to bring his story to local stage

Latest deals and offers

Ne Obliviscaris to do home tour

Ne Obliviscaris to do home tour

NE OBLIVISCARIS announce The World Their Canvas - Australian Tour

Rami Malek cried over Jimmy Kimmel at Emmys

Surprise win for Rami ended in tears at Emmys

TV star has purse stolen while she collected Emmy

The 42-year-old actor had joined castmates in accepting the accolade

Will Georgia find her Mr Love?

Georgia Love stars in season two of The Bachelorette.

Australia’s new Bachelorette is ready for her happily ever after.

Katie Price angered by Instagram storm

Katie Price is angry her children's Instagram accounts were removed

'Von Trapp daughter' dies

GONE AT 73: Charmian Carr.

Sound of Music actress dies

Jenna Coleman dating co-star?

Jenna Coleman is reportedly dating Tom Hughes.

&quot;Bonville Beauty&quot;

69 Braford Drive, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 5 $839,000

Often sought after but rarely found this fabulous near 3 acre property in beautiful Bonville won't last long! This elegant character home offers 4 bedrooms with...

Size Does Matter

60 Thompsons Road, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 $479,000

A 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom plus study house with designer touches to capture the beachy feel of the mid-North coast lifestyle, this oversized, updated home holds...

Investor Alert!

2/10 McFadyn Street, Toormina 2452

Villa 3 1 1 $300,000 ...

Beautifully presented, well-maintained and ideally located this 3 bedroom self-managed detached villa set at the rear is a rare find for an investor or...

Refurbished 2 bedroom unit - hard to beat this one!...

15/17 Arthur Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 $229,000

Look no further! This two bedroom refurbished upstairs unit is a delight to market. All the work is done, updated kitchen with appliances, bathroom, decor and...

NEW INDUSTRIAL UNIT...

Unit 6/56 Industrial Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 0 0 $324,000 + GST

This recently developed complex is located in the fast developing Isles Estate, Coffs Harbour. This high quality site enjoys modern fixtures and is part of the...

City Centre Home...

45 Azalea Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $365,000

This 3 bedroom home features a good sized living area plus casual dining in the kitchen, 9' ceilings and decorative cornices, covered patio area at the rear, a...

Beachfront Apartment with Ocean Views

22/87 Ocean Parade, Coffs Harbour 2450

Apartment 2 2 1 Price Guide...

Perfect home for the retiree wanting that beachfront position, equinox apartments are the landmark Coffs Coast beachfront address and defined as being contemporary...

Brand New &quot;Sawtell Ridge Estate&quot;

97 Mimiwali Dr, Bonville 2450

House 4 2 2 $549,000

Are you looking for that brand new family home close to Sawtell? Than look no further. Situated in the "Sawtell Ridge Estate" is this four bedroom + study home...

Excellent Investment, Or Great For Starters

19/259 Linden Ave, Boambee East 2452

House 3 1 1 $350,000

What a fantastic investment property that is spacious and in a beautiful location! This level home features 3 good size bedrooms all with built in robes plus 3...

&quot;Private Level Living&quot;

78 Lyon St, Repton 2454

House 4 2 4 $599,000

Private, peaceful and nestled in a very popular location of Repton is this beautiful 4 bedroom family home. The property consists of a 3 bedroom home with large...

SOLD: Historic hotel finds new owner

Post Office Hotel Grafton Photo Adam Hourigan / The Daily Examiner

Pub in new hands and heading in a brand new direction

Peppers Airlie Beach put on the market

ON THE MARKET: Peppers Airlie Beach is being for recievership sale by CBRE Hotels and PRD Nationwide Airlie Beach.

Peppers Airlie Beach is being offered for sale.

3500 jobs on the way with new $950 million resort

Residential, tourist, community, and open space on Hummock Hill Island.

PROPERTY developers plan to begin construction next year.

Claims of property collapse in six weeks 'silly' say banks

Residential and comercial buildings under construction in Sydney's CBD, Monday, June 2, 2014. House prices have suffered their largest monthly fall in five years, with the federal budget a likely contributor.

Fears raised that banks' overly cautious over foreign investment

When 223 relocatable homes are just not enough

The 18ha site of the relocatable home park.

Developers seek approval to expand relocatable home park

ISLAND FOR SALE: Second island off Hervey Bay on market

Kangaroo Island near Fraser Island is up for sale.

Suna Island in the Great Sandy Strait is also for sale