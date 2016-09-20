Rob Oakeshott signals his intentions

Cowper candidate and former Federal Lyne MP Rob Oakeshott meets with his supporters announcing he will recontest the seat of Cowper in 2019.

ROB Oakeshott has announced to supporters he will recontest the seat of Cowper at the next federal election.

The former Member for Lyne recorded a 8.7% swing to him away from incumbent Coffs Harbour- based Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker.

The final poll, which returned the seat to the Nationals MP, revealed Mr Oakeshott would have required some 9500 additional votes or preferences to claim the seat.

Rallying supporters in Port Macquarie at the weekend, Mr Oakeshott has given the electorate three years notice he will be standing compared with the 11th hour campaign he ran a month out from the polls in August.

The campaign has again been dubbed #Oakey4Cowper.

"We held our first planning meeting on the weekend and there's going to be a series of these throughout the electorate,” Mr Oakeshott said.

"The case for change in Cowper grows stronger every news cycle.

"There is a very strong, passionate and keen network wanting change on the Mid North Coast,” he told reporters.

Mr Hartsuyker yesterday confirmed he planned to recontest his seat at the next election.

Except for another double dissolution, the next House of Representatives federal election must be held on or before November 2, 2019.