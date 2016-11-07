29°
Is road safety a farce? Why accident victim thinks so

alanjcook
| 7th Nov 2016 12:28 PM
Road Safety...a farce??
Road Safety...a farce??

Here is a copy of the email I sent to Andrew Fraser

Dear Mr. Fraser,

I doubt very much that the NSW Government is serious about reducing the road toll…why??
The police officer that attended the accident described below left the scene telling me that there would be no police investigation of the incident.

I have since received a similar response from one of the Sergeants at the police station.

On the 10th October 11, 2016 I was travelling north on Isles Drive near the old Bunnings site.

An oncoming car (white Ford Probe) travelling at speed was in a sideways drift as it came around the slight bend in the road approximately near the Norco store.

The car then overcorrected so that the front of the car was now facing towards the centre of the road again in a slide.

The car now almost at right angles to the direction of its travel hit my car ( the blue one in the photo)in the driver's side with sufficient force to push my car sideways into the white utility that was parked forcing it to also be pushed sideways about a metre over the concrete gutter and up onto the footpath.

The white ford then came to rest 40 metres further on with its front up on the footpath near a power pole.

Both my car and the white ford that hit mine were I believe total write-offs and I believe that the white ute also has extensive damage.

My car was so badly damaged that I could only exit the car through the passenger front window.

Two ambulances attended the scene where I was examined and in the opinion of the paramedics had suffered minor neck muscle strain and a cut to my left forearm.

I did ask and was transported to the Health Campus hospital where a doctor confirmed that my injuries required no further medical treatment.

The other driver was apparently not injured nor his passenger whom I was told later by a witness that his head had contacted the windscreen.

The Police arrived at the scene and listened to my account of what happened. I assume they also spoke with the other driver but no formal notes were recorded by either of the two police. I was breathalysed and (again I assume) so too was the other driver.

When I asked the police officer about what charges the other driver would be facing the police officer said that there was no reason for the police to investigate the accident as no one was injured to the extent that would warrant an investigation.

As you might imagine I was both bewildered and shocked to hear that such an accident in a 50km/hr sped zone on a fine sunny day would receive no further involvement from the police.

I do not blame the police but now land the issue at the feet of our law makers that can allow such (alleged) dangerous driving to escape any consequences whatever.

The driver concerned holds a current NSW CP1 licence (red P plates) and is 17 years old.

To summarise my understanding of the whole event:

That in a 50km/hr zone an accident that writes off both cars and damages a third there is as the law currently stands

• No traffic violation
• No negligent driving
• No speeding ticket
• No loss of demerit points
• No consequences

I feel very lucky not to have received any serious injuries but I am unimpressed by the attitude of the police that has been brought about by obvious changes to legislation.

I have included photographs of the accident scene and the damage to my car to help you to gain a better understanding of the severity of the accident

So to recap

• I would like your response to this letter.

• And respectfully ask that you as my elected state government representative immediately take on board the ramifications of this legislation and have the matter brought to the attention of the NSW state parliament and have this legislation overturned so that the police can have better freedom to action dangerous driving.

Yours faithfully
Alan Cook.

105 Braford Drive
Bonville
NSW 2450
02 66534249 mob 0448471910


 

I doubt very much that the NSW Government is serious about reducing the road toll.

