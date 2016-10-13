Road repairs on landslip section

The extent of the damage to Pine Creek Way in 2014.

WORKS are underway this week to finalise the repair of a section of road that collapsed under the weight of rain and run-off at Bonville.

Pine Creek Way between Repton and Bonville is closed to traffic this week as Roads and Maritime Services crews continue to correct the landslip, which occurred in 2013.

When the adjacent Bonville section of the Pacific Hwy was upgraded work was commissioned by the RMS to repair the road before it was handed over to Coffs Harbour City Council.

But just a few years later when the road started to crack severely and because the work was done under guarantee, the council handed responsibility back to the State Government - who themselves have blamed wet conditions for the damage.

After initial repairs, the section of road near the Sid Burke Park Reserve was stabilised to allow for one lane of traffic alternating around the problem spot.

Electronic road signs are in place to advise motorists and local residents of the state of repair works.