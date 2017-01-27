Road repaired to popular picnic spot after storms

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service has finished repair works and reopened 4WD access to the Bindarray Picnic Area in Bindarri National Park.

Acting NPWS area manager Andrew Lugg said the 1.6 kilometre 4WD road had to be closed after storms caused landslips and damage to creek crossings.

"While visitors have still been able to walk into the picnic area, it is great to have the site accessible to 4WD vehicles again," Mr Lugg said.

"The 4WD access to Bindarray Picnic Area is alongside the remarkable Orara Escarpment 4WD touring route from Coffs Harbour.

The 4WD route leads through pristine bushlands to Bangalore Waterfall.

"Bindarray Picnic Area is a great place to get away from holiday crowds and relax on a hot summer's day with plenty of places to swim, picnic tables, toilets and a wood BBQ,” he said.

"Getting to the picnic area is an easy drive from Coffs Harbour along Dairyville Rd surrounded by rainforest on the sparkling Urumbilum River.

"Although 4WD touring is popular in the area, those who do not own a 4WD can still park at the entrance of Bindarray Picnic Area and walk or cycle to the picnic area.