28°
News

Road repaired to popular picnic spot after storms

27th Jan 2017 6:00 AM
Bangalore Falls, Bindarri National Park
Bangalore Falls, Bindarri National Park Helen Clark

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service has finished repair works and reopened 4WD access to the Bindarray Picnic Area in Bindarri National Park.

Acting NPWS area manager Andrew Lugg said the 1.6 kilometre 4WD road had to be closed after storms caused landslips and damage to creek crossings.

"While visitors have still been able to walk into the picnic area, it is great to have the site accessible to 4WD vehicles again," Mr Lugg said.

"The 4WD access to Bindarray Picnic Area is alongside the remarkable Orara Escarpment 4WD touring route from Coffs Harbour.

The 4WD route leads through pristine bushlands to Bangalore Waterfall.

"Bindarray Picnic Area is a great place to get away from holiday crowds and relax on a hot summer's day with plenty of places to swim, picnic tables, toilets and a wood BBQ,” he said.

"Getting to the picnic area is an easy drive from Coffs Harbour along Dairyville Rd surrounded by rainforest on the sparkling Urumbilum River.

"Although 4WD touring is popular in the area, those who do not own a 4WD can still park at the entrance of Bindarray Picnic Area and walk or cycle to the picnic area.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Road repaired to popular picnic spot after storms

Road repaired to popular picnic spot after storms

NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service has finished repair works and reopened 4WD access to the Bindarray Picnic Area in Bindarri National Park.

Jets go hard to tackle challenging City game

The Newcastle Jets train at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium ahead of their game against Melbourne City on Friday. January 26, Coffs Harbour.

Jets need to up ante against Melbourne City

Australia Day 2017: Welcoming new faces and celebrating local legends

Australia Day Cellebrations at The North Coast Regional Botanic Garden, Phil Crofts Coffs Harbour Australian of the year.. 26 JAN 2016

A massive crowd turned up to celebrate Australia Day this morning.

Australia Day starts with a hard slog on the beach

Australia day fun run at Park Beach.. 26 JAN 2017

Lung busting fun what a way to start Australia Day

Local Partners

Couch fished out: Australia Day partiers trash local lake

AMONG all the litter left over from Australia Day revellers was an actual couch found in the lake itself, to their disbelief.

Shop closes early on Aus Day due to 'public behaviour'

The sign posted on the doors of Muzza's Milk Bar, Evans Head.

Ice cream store takes a stand, shuts up shop

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Things to do on Australia Day on the Coffs Coast

FUN TIMES AHEAD: Toormina Hotel has a big day of family activities planned for Australia Day. Check out your local venues Facebook page for details.

Coffs Coast's Australia Day activities

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

The biggest Hottest 100 shockers

Beyonce’s shock debut in annual music poll's countdown upsets listeners, while Flume tops the list with Never Be Like You (featuring Kai).

  • Music

  • 27th Jan 2017 8:00 AM

This could be the most gross film of all time

A scene from Flying Lotus' controversial movie debut, Kuso.

Kuso was so gross it sparked massive walkouts

REALITY TV: M'boro farmer 'weds' on Married at First Sight

Farmer Sean Hollands, 35, from Maryborough will feature on the upcoming new season of Married At First Sight. Supplied by Channel 9.

Maryborough’s Sean Hollands was paired with Susan, 37, from Perth.

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Swedish death metal to take over Sydney Opera House

Opeth have added a round of Australian dates to accompany their Sydney Opera House gig. Photo Contributed

Opeth to play a mix of old and new at their first Opera House gig

The reality shows battling for your remote

My Kitchen Rules, Married At First Sight and I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here will all compete for a slice of the ratings pie from Monday. From left, Pete Evans, John Aiken and Chris Brown.

Big guns come out blazing as channels face off for ratings war.

Beloved television icon Mary Tyler Moore dies

The Mary Tyler Moore Show was the first major sitcom to portray a single, independent working woman as a lead.

THE beloved sitcom star has passed away

Glorious ocean views, pool, extended family living...

20 Ocean View Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 6 3 2 Auction

Taking prime position in one of Emerald Beach's most sought-after streets with expansive ocean views, this is a rare chance to secure a home in one of the Coffs...

Investment income $880pwk gross when fully tenanted...

9 Avonleigh Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 6 2 2 $485,000

Currently the present owner has this home rented with six bedrooms individually renting. Showing a gross return of $880.00 per week when fully tenanted (currently...

LOOKING FOR A SEACHANGE

104/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 3 2 1 $285,000

If its lifestyle, you are after, then look no further, this low maintenance 3 bedrooms home is located in Gateway Lifestyle The Pines Over, 50's Residential Park...

STYLISH &amp; SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE

2/66 Scarborough Street, Woolgoolga 2456

Town House 3 2 1 $365,000

Whether you are looking for your first home, retirement home or an investment, this beautifully presented two level, townhouse is sure to impress. Upstairs boasts...

Rare 881m2 Block Backing Golf Course

5 Ensign Cove, Safety Beach 2456

Residential Land Quiet cul-de-sac, High on the hill with the 10th fairway at the ... $299,000

Quiet cul-de-sac, High on the hill with the 10th fairway at the back of your property for a north eastern view will be a great place to enjoy outdoor living...

Tropical setting, minutes to school, day care &amp; New Café

77 Blackbutt Ave, Sandy Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $399,000

It's Unbelievable that this weather board built Family home on concrete slab has not been snapped up! Boasting very large living area with high raked ceiling's...

Sensational Sapphire Beach Style!

19B San Simeon Circuit, Sapphire Beach 2450

Town House 4 2 2 $499,000 ...

Superbly designed and with it's fresh, stylish simplicity this generous and deceptive townhouse is fully equipped to let the good life begin! Positioned in what is...

Like brand new!

11/65-67 Boultwood Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Town House 3 1 1 $389,000

Centrally positioned amid 90km of pristine beaches and breathtaking escarpments that is the Coffs Coast is 65-67 Boultwood Street, Park Beach's recently completed ...

The Complete Package

32 Burrawong Parade, Urunga 2455

House 4 1 2 $549,000

This aesthetically charming and extremely well presented 4 bedroom home has something to satisfy every member of the family. Entertaining will be a delightful and...

Vendors Relocating

13 Ridgewood Drive, Raleigh 2454

House 3 2 4 $629,000

This beautifully designed 3 bedroom residence is the epitome of Raleigh living, where the country lifestyle is found approximately 20 minutes from Coffs Harbour...

Why investors are flocking to Moranbah

Moranbah homes are selling like hotcakes, creating a supply problem

Investors are scrambling to get into the market

Auction breaks Moonee Beach sale record

RECORD PRICE: This Estuary Dr home sold for 1.355 million at the weekend

An Estuary Dr property has achieved a record residential price

Stockland's $150m pitch: Build it and they will come

Gladstone Marina. The Gladstone Regional Council offers a range of exciting job opportunities. Photo Contributed: Murray Ware.

Here's why we need to see Stockland upgrade start soon.

Steady growth in a Coffs buyer's market

Boambee stood out as the region's most expensive suburb for houses with a $650,000 median sale price.

Lower price ranges stand out as Coffs property best sellers

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!