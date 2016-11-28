Road remains closed as fire services work to control fire

STILL BURNING: Rural Fire Services and Fire and Rescue NSW are working together to control a fire burning on Waterfall Way, Thora, which has closed the road.

MOTORISTS are urged to avoid travelling along Waterfall Way, Thora, as fire services work on controlling a suspicious bushfire.

RFS Mid North Coast Superintendent Sean McArdle said the fire on the steep terrain had closed the road.

He said both RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW were working to control the fire and it was a priority to reopen the road but trees needed to assessed for fire damage first.

Supt McArdle said air services had also been called in to control the fire.

"I wouldn't travel Waterfall Way for the next couple of hours,” he said.

Supt McArdle said the fire was considered suspicious as there were no natural causes apparent at the time of ignition.

He said there was another suspicious fire burning on Martells Rd, Urunga.

Supt McArdle said it initially started on November 25 but reignited on Sunday.

He urged people to be responsible and avoid lighting fires as it is "tinder dry at the moment”.

Supt McArdle also said people needed to have a bushfire plan and be ready to act on it if needed.