Review powers forward

THE review into the proposed backpacker tax is well under way as the Federal Government processes the 1700 public submissions received.

Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister Luke Hartsuyker is leading the review into the controversial tax.

He said the submissions were also accompanied by feedback from numerous public consultation sessions.

"We've seen a broad range of responses from primary producers, industry groups to backpackers,” Mr Harstuyker said.

He said, not surprisingly, there had been a strong desire for a lower tax rate below the proposed 32.5%.

The review, Mr Hartsuyker said, encompasses many aspects including impacts on tourism.

"There are a lot of moving parts, the tax rate is the headline thing everyone is focused on, but the factors are broad,” he said.

The review will address the government's terms of reference, which are focused around four key themes: Australia's international competitiveness for backpackers; seasonal and temporary jobs and projected growth in agriculture and tourism; support for small businesses around engaging seasonal labour as well as protections for vulnerable workers.

Mr Hartsuyker said he hoped to announce the outcomes of the review in the near future, but could not confirm a date yet.

The outcomes of the review are hoped to be implemented by January 1 next year.