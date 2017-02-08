REVEALED: Why Coffs Harbour tourism is a joke

YOUR SAY: Could someone please explain, why the tourist office at the bus terminal at the southern approach to the city was closed down?

It was in the prime position free standing with all the facilities and plenty of parking.

What we have in the pipeline now is a second rate solution.

Three separate offices and staff is not cost effective and not efficient.

With no dedicated parking for tourists with caravans and no facilities is an absolute joke.

Doesn't this council understand the vital importance of tourism and it's income potential?, it seems not or else they wouldn't continue making dumb decisions.

We need a dedicated tourist officer and a proper tourist centre with all the facilities and proper marketing to make the tourist feel welcome.

G. Whittle