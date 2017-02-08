27°
REVEALED: Just how badly Coffs wants a CBD high-rise hotel

8th Feb 2017 5:00 AM
A motion to Coffs Harbour City Council tomorrow calls for the city centre building height restrictions to be assessed.
A motion to Coffs Harbour City Council tomorrow calls for the city centre building height restrictions to be assessed. Trevor Veale

SINCE Gowings floated its plans for a 39-metre high-rise hotel in the Coffs Harbour city centre, we have known there's been strong backing for the $20.1 million development in the community.

Just how strong the support for the hotel has been, is revealed in The Advocate's poll of online readers.

We floated four questions to readers should the 80-room development proposed to be built on top of Coffs Central be approved in its current form - an option that 70% of our first 1000 readers supported.

Do you think Gowings' proposed $20-million high-rise hotel is needed in the Coffs Harbour city centre?

Just 9% called for the development to be altered in line with the existing 17-metre height limit for development in the city centre while 8% of readers said no to the current high-rise DA and a staunch vote of 12% of voters in principle did not want to see a high-rise hotel in the Coffs CBD.

The debate comes ahead of tomorrow's Coffs Harbour City Council meeting where councillor Keith Rhoades will move a motion calling for the council to review its building height restrictions.

Here's the readers' take on the issue.

"Yes of course - Coffs needs dragging forward 20 years to catch up with other coastal towns of similar size in overall development and facilities. Look at Cairns, Townsville, Mackay, even Port Macquarie for example." - Don Townsend

"Absolutely yes! We need to start following the footsteps of other countries and towns. Building up is the way to go; leaves us more land space in the long run." - Amber Hill

"Absolutely. More jobs and will bring life to the city centre after dusk. It might lead to the start of accommodation being built above shops." - Trish Welsh

"Yes! And why a traffic study? The traffic is stuffed through town till it's bypassed, 15,000 vehicles a day compared to a 100 extra cars coming and parking there overnight?" - Nick Morton

"Yes. It will bring more people, jobs and money into Coffs." - Jacob Joseph

"Yes because coffs is still living in the 60's needs to catch up to the rest of the coastal areas." - Jayne Benn

"Yay!!! It's all a crock when you look at Moonee St Federation House, don't know what the fuss is all about." - Janelle Robb

"Yes definitely. It would be excellent for the local economy." - Clair Walker

"Yes. Better to build up the CBD than the Jetty Foreshores." - Alana Dunning

"A great way to move the town forward. Absolutely." - Darren Hunt

"Yes, most definitely, lets move forward, its about time. Not sure I like the look of the building though." - Marika Potts

"Yes! We need to catch up with the times." - Jade Allen

"Expanding in height is the only way forward for Coffs development." - Dorian Shortt

"Why not it will create great vibe." - Chris Parker

"Yes, Coffs needs growth." - Lee Smidt

"Yes Absolutely." - Glen Sweeney

"No" - Trudy Watts

"No simply no. Want high rise go to Port or Coolie." - Samantha Sue Allwright

"Yes Coffs needs to compete with Sydney and Gold Coast... We need Coffs Coast on the map." - Peter Alexandridis

"The whole town centre needs a good revamp." - Jenny Ellem

"If it creates jobs why not." - Sharen Philp

"Gold Coast wannabe's." - Sally Wilson

"Great way to bring more jobs and more people to Coffs." - Lesley Knowles

"Yes definitely need one." - Michelle Shanahan Perks

"Money talks.. it all depends who's pocket your pissing it." - Clinton Vallence

"Yes, more development means more money for council." - Yvonne Pledger

"When the by-pass is built ..."MAYBE"......." - Terry Makeham

"We will make Coffs Greater Bigger better."- Peter Alexandridis

"Yes!!! It will be great for the city." - Sharyn Noonan Stock

Online readers have sent a strong message to council and the JRPP they want the Gowings' high-rise hotel to progress. These poll results will astound.

