REVEALED: Father-of-six killed in house fire

IN MEMORY: Rose and Aaron with children from left Ashton, Opal, Khane, Gemma, Linque and Sage.

LOCAL mother Rose Mackney is mourning the death of her husband, her six children the loss of their dad.

The house fire that claimed the life of Aaron Childs also destroyed the family home, in Nambucca Heads, and everything inside.

The kids' loving rescue dog Boof also did not make it out of the house.

"Aaron was our rock, guide, protector and provider," Rose said.

Emergency services were called to the Grevillea Cl property on January 17 at 8.30am, but despite their best efforts, the devastation had already been done.

Rose bought the house with her husband Aaron in 2015.

She said it was a dream come true. "As a family we built fences, retaining walls, erected a shed and began renovations to extend our space."

"I hope, that with the help of family and friends, we are able to rebuild our home, as it's not a dream I want to give up on."

Unfortunately, there was no mortgage insurance on the house and Rose is now forced to pay off the loan regardless of losing her home.

Renting somewhere new and meeting repayments is impossible at this stage.

She has her fingers crossed that insurance on the contents of her house will come through but this is uncertain for now.

Rose and her six children are staying with family, 11 people in a three-bedroom house. "We are doing as best as we can," she said.

Aaron was alone inside the house at the time of the fire.

Fire and Rescue NSW Mid North Coast Inspector Tony Lenthall said firefighters had determined where the fire started inside the home, but the cause was still unknown and being investigated.

The community is rallying around the Childs/Mackney family, supporting them through a crowd-funding campaign and offering donations in kind.

In the midst of such hardship, Rose said, "the support of all of those around us has really been amazing and we appreciate all of the kind donations, the kind words and love we are being shown."

If you would like to help, please see the crowd-funding campaign here: https://www.gofundme.com/rose-family-need-our-help-people

Donations of household items and the like are welcome by contacting Heaven on 0423 657 475.