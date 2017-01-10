Residents given chance to decide future of Coffs

HAVE YOUR SAY: Supporting healthy and active ageing has been identified as one potential priority for the Coffs area.

HOW do you think Coffs could be better?

That's the question of the day, as residents are being asked to share their opinions on what they think the 'big issues' are in the area by the Coffs Council.

So far 2,000 people have shared their priorities in the MyCoffs survey, which will close on January, 20.

Some of the 'big issues' identified in the survey range from better mental health services to the long-awaited highway bypass.

Council have also been running a 'Your Voice Matters' Youth Survey, which has seen 350 young people share their aspirations for Coffs, as well as two lucky random winners.

Kahli Wyatt of Coffs Harbour and Rebecca Atkins of Woolgoolga won a $350 Park Beach Plaza giftcard each for completing the survey.

If you're keen to get your say for the future of Coffs, head to www.mycoffs.org.