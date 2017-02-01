Rental Homes Harder To Find

HARD TO FIND: The rental market has tightened on the Coffs Coast

RENTAL properties on the Coffs Coast rounded out 2016 in short supply.

According to the REINSW Rental Vacancy Rate Survey, Coffs Harbour's vacancy rate tightened to 2.1% in December- a decline of 0.4%.

While the result reflects a tight rental market, it reflects a decline from the same time in 2015 when rentals vacancies were at just 1.7%.

The result saw the region's average annual rental vacancy rate finish the year at 2.2%.

"We anticipate a flurry of activity as the year progresses,” REINSW President John Cunningham said.