Reel em in, then send in your fish pics to win

Fish of the Week is back every Saturday in the Advocate. Send us your fish pics to be in the running to win a pair of Mangrove Jack sunglasses and a cap each week.

FISHING as Australia's number one past time hasn't been getting enough coverage in the Advocate of late, we're are told, but we're about to change that this summer.

Every Saturday we'll be compiling pictures of some of the best catches on the coast, fishing tips that beginners to experts will appreciate and the good oil on what's biting where, when and what on.

It's now been a while since The Advocate's Fish of the Week competition last ran when our long-time fishing guru Brian 'Buddy' Budd called it a day to go fishing full-time.

Under constant calls from readers to bring a fishing page back into the weekend Advocate today we relaunch the Fish of the Week competition

So we are calling for the support of fishermen, fisherwomen and budding young anglers who are keen to share their fish of the week pictures and a few details on how they landed their catch.

Bragging rights will come with the honour of having your catch of the week pictures published in the Advocate, but thanks to the generosity of Bright Eyes Coffs Harbour we'll have a pair of Mangrove Jacks sunglasses and a cap, RRP. $79.99, up for grabs each week.

So until next week tight lines to tip the scales and catch and release when you can.

Enter Fish of the Week

Send your Fish of the Week picture, your name, contact details, the species you caught and where and how it was landed to editor@coffscoastadvocate.com.au or message your pics to us on Facebook.

Next Saturday we'll feature a pick of the best entries.

The entrant deemed to have caught the Fish of the Week will receive a pair of Mangrove Jacks sunglasses and a cap courtesy of Bright Eyes Coffs Central and Bright Eyes Park Beach Plaza.

Good luck fishing.





NSW Competition Code: LTPM/16/00786.

Terms and Conditions: Fish of the Week is a reader giveaway run by The Coffs Coast Advocate on behalf of APN Newspapers. The initiative includes a weekly competition where readers send in their fish photos.

A panel of judges made up of Advocate staff and staff of the competition sponsor BrightEyes Coffs Harbour will determine a weekly winner. Winners will be announced in the following Saturday sport section of the Advocate and will be notified. Each winner will receive a pair of Mangrove Jacks sunglasses and a cap valued at $79.99 from either the BrightEyes Sunglasses shop in Park Beach Plaza or the BrightEyes Sunglasses store in Coffs Central.

The judges decision will be final on all weekly winners. The Promoter is APN Newspapers Pty Ltd of 100 Brookes St, Fortitude Valley, QLD 4006. Promotional period runs from 22/12/16 to 01/04/17. Further details on Fish of the Week are available from the front counter of The Coffs Coast Advocate.