Record number of twins and triplets begin school

THERE must have been something in the waters five years ago as primary school teachers are now seeing double, even triple, in the first week of kindergarten.

A record number of twins and a set of triplets made their way to their first day of school at Mary Help of Christians School and St Augustines Primary School, mingling with fellow excited but slightly awe-struck students.

"The kids said they were really quite amazed seeing the twins and triplets. We've never had triplets before, it's really quite unusual but absolutely fantastic," said St Augustine's principal Peter Watts.

The Dyet twins, Greenwood twins and Smith triplets all began their schooling journey at St Augustine's on Monday, while a total of six twins began at Mary Help of Christians'.

But the Wynns, Davies', Corsalinis, Johnsons, Hobbs' and Perdicaros were left wondering what the big deal was, admitted principal Liz Watts.

"All the parents have been really surprised, but I think the children don't really understand. They're all just excited for their big first day of school."

Ms Watts adds the school usually only sees one set of twins a year, and teachers were in disbelief when a total of six had enrolled by January this year.

It's a great coincidence as in 2011, around the time they were born, 1.5% of births in NSW were twins and 0.02% were triplets, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

In another bizarre coincidence, the two principals happen to be married. There's nothing like a healthy dose of competition.