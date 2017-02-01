Record number of Coffs Coast footballers set to break

BIG NUMBERS: Record number of player registrations are predicted for this football season.

RECORDS are expected to be broken once again this year as registrations for the 2017 season open across Northern NSW today.

In 2016 Northern NSW Football recorded a 6.46% increase in the number of registered players compared to 2015, bringing the total number up to more than 64,000.

This figure eclipsed the 2015 growth figure of 6.33% across the seven member zines of NNSWF.

Last year female participation recorded the largest increase in registrations, with a rise of 10.31%.

This was followed by the senior age bracket (18+) which increased by 7.64%.

Entry level player numbers, aged between five and seven, jumped up by 5.93%.

All of these rises resulted in a overall participation growth of 3.08%, or a total of 5,147 registered players in the NNSWF region.

This trend follows a national increase in the number of players tackling the world game after the Australian Sports Commission confirmed football was Australia's number one club-based participation sport in research released in December 2016.

Northern NSW Football CEO David Eland said football had grown in every community across Northern NSW.

"The total number of registered players in Northern NSW has grown by 42% in the last decade to a record figure of 64,186 players for 2016,” he said.

"Aside from the international profile of the game, key drivers for this growth continue to be football's appeal as a great game and its attractiveness to all ages and abilities for men, women, boys and girls, with huge growth in the number of females participating.

"It also reflects the accessibility of the game, with over 230 clubs across Northern NSW including 23 here on the North Coast.

"It's appeal is also attributable to the great value for money and affordability for those seeking to participate in sport, something that we have achieved through the stabilisation of registration fees by sound financial management and the support of major financial partners in Community Football such as the Newcastle Permanent Building Society.”

For more information on registrations, including a full list of local club contact details, visit the Northern NSW Football website at www.northernnswfootball.com.au.

The first round of matches of the 2017 Westfield FFA Cup were drawn at the Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility yesterday.

FFA Cup round 1 draw

Westlawn Tigers FC v Urunga FC

Coffs Coast Tigers FC v Northern Storm Thunder

Coffs City United Lions v Grafton United FC

Orara Valley FC v Maclean FC

Boambee Bombers v Sawtell Scorpions