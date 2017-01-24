Reconciling with stories of the past to build future

STORY TIME: Coffs aboriginal elders Aunty Bea Ballangarry and Mark Flanders hope to teach life lessons through stories.

MARK Flanders hopes stories of the past and present told through music and art will help shape the future.

As a bush tukker guide, Mark passed on the knowledge of the Gumbaynggirr for years and this Australia Day will be no different.

Mark will provide this sharp insight at the Saltwater Freshwater Festival, a celebration of indigenous culture across the Mid North Coast.

"To me the festival will showcase what indigenous people are about,” he said.

Mark said Saltwater Freshwater Festival shone a positive light on the strong indigenous artistic talent.

Mark is joined by Aunty Bea Ballangarry who both share the desire to expand Australia Day from just one day of recognition.

"We want to actually grow and get bigger and instead of being just be one day be lots of days,” Mark said.

Aunty Bea, a storyteller, said the Saltwater Freshwater Festival would allow 'formal' recognition of indigenous culture.

"It will be nice for people in general or the wider community to know about our Aboriginal people willingly,” she said.

"My aspiration is to continue giving to make a difference for social change.

"I want to be an ancestor who passes on what we do best.”

Aunty Bea will joined by a dozen musical acts, including multi-award winner Archie Roach as the headline act.

This year's Saltwater Freshwater Festival returns to Coffs Harbour where it was founded in 2010 after a year break.

Saltwater Freshwater Alliance general manager Chris Spencer said the festival was 'reinvigorated' following the break and tour around Port Macquarie, Taree and Kempsey.

"We've got a good mix of everything, from easy listening through to hip hop,” he said.

Chris said he expected between 7-10,000 to attend.

Saltwater Freshwater Festival will be held at the North Coast Regional Botanic Garden tomorrow from 9am-5pm.

Tickets: $5 adults, $2 children 10-15 and elders, family $15 and children under 10 free.