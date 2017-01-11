34°
News

Recalling a life that began a century ago

Rachel Vercoe | 11th Jan 2017 5:12 AM
CENTURY IN SAWTELL: Douglas Dean Senior will shortly celebrate his 100th birthday.
CENTURY IN SAWTELL: Douglas Dean Senior will shortly celebrate his 100th birthday. Leigh Jensen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT'S hard to image what the Coffs Coast was like nearly a century ago, yet for Doug Dean senior it is as simple as recalling his childhood.

Doug has been living in the Sawtell area all his life and will hit triple figures, turning 100 years old on Monday, January 16.

The Advocate caught up with Doug where he shared memories of what life was like back in the 1920s and what dramatic change he had seen in the area since he was a young boy.

Born in Coffs Harbour, Doug attended Boambee Public School and left at the age of 14 to work on the dairy farm with his father and brother.

The family farm would later become one of the largest tomato-growing ventures in the area, even supplying the American Airforce stationed in Coffs Harbour during the Second World War.

Doug spent all his life in Sawtell except for a couple of years in Dorrigo where he had a shop.

In 1939, Doug married Eilleen Hillery who grew up in Coffs Harbour and next year they will celebrate their 77th wedding anniversary.

100 year old birthday boy Douglas Dean Senior.
100 year old birthday boy Douglas Dean Senior. Leigh Jensen

When asked how he felt about turning 100 his reply was "not much difference really, only I can't do any work now - that's the only thing”.

"Until six months ago I was still driving the tractor and doing everything.

"I still sneak on the tractor occasionally,” he added with a grin and a chuckle.

Doug described his earliest memories of Coffs, recalling that there used to be between 100 to 150 houses on the reserve in Sawtell and he knew everybody in Coffs Harbour, yet would hardly know a soul nowdays due to the population growth.

"Those days there was nobody here, there used to be three houses on this road and now there's over 100, I've seen the difference.”

During the Second World War when young capable men were being called upon to join the army and serve their country, Doug was farming tomatoes.

He received a telegram exempting him from being called up due to the fact the tomatoes he was growing were being supplied to the American Airforce.

Doug and Eileen have seven children, 17 grandchildren, 32 great- grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Friends are welcome to drop in, have a cuppa and wish Doug a happy birthday on Sunday between 10am and 3pm.

Coffs Coast Advocate
Recalling a life that began a century ago

Recalling a life that began a century ago

IT'S hard to image what the Coffs Coast was like nearly a century ago, yet for Doug Dean senior it is as simple as recalling his childhood.

Waiting for NBN: what you need to do next

NBN's "check your address” feature shows the Rockhampton Morning Bulletin office should be able to connect to the National Broadband Network from January 2017.

Find out where your region is at with the NBN rollout.

Lifeguards urge swimmers to think to reduce further risks

THINK FIRST: Coffs Harbour City Council lifeguard Greg Hackfath urged people to think before reacting to someone at risk in the water.

In case of an emergency, think rather than react.

Fuel price hike 'a correction'

RISING UP: Paul Amos said the recent increase in fuel prices was a correction, bringing it in line with prices in the city.

Motorists fork out extra as fuel prices brought up to match city

Local Partners

Water park opens with a Splash

Despite a delayed start, Coffs residents and holidaymakers were off and swimming at the opening of Splash Waterpark at Jetty Beach.

Residents given chance to decide future of Coffs

HAVE YOUR SAY: Supporting healthy and active ageing has been identified as one potential priority for the Coffs area.

Coffs Council asks - how do you think Coffs could be better?

Filmmakers descend on Coffs Harbour for festival

A still taken from the film Tickled which will feature at the Coffs Coast's Screenwave International Film Festival in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen this week.

Filmmakers discuss their work at SWIFF on the Coffs Coast this week.

Sculpture event to fill park with art for one day

CREATIVE ANSWERS: Sculpture in the Park organiser, artist David Southgate, said Urunga had to look for new ways to attract visitors.

SCULPTURE in the Park is a one-day-only event at Urunga.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' causes of death confirmed

Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' causes of death confirmed

DEBBIE Reynolds and Carrie Fisher's official cause of death has been confirmed by the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.

Kim Kardashian will have to watch video of alleged robbers

16 people have been arrested in connection with the robbery

MOVIE REVIEW: The Edge of Seventeen

Hailee Steinfeld and Haley Lu Richardson in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

COMING-of-age comedy perfectly captures the teenage struggle.

Viola Davis: Meryl Streep warned me about her speech

Streep warned Viola Davis about her Golden Globes speech

J.J. Abrams: Carrie Fisher tribute was 'beautiful'

J.J. Abrams gushed about the late Carrie Fisher

Ed Sheeran will appear on Carpool Karaoke

Ed Sheeran will appear on James Corden's Carpool Karaoke in 2017

Still Ginger and not grey after 95-years

RED HEAD RULES: Visitors to the Coffs Coast Jan and John Fleming take in the Ginger Meggs Exhibition that's on display at the Bunker Cartoon Gallery.

Bunker Gallery celebrates 95 years of Ginger Meggs

Invest in your future!...

13 Sunnyside Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $385,000

What a great investment - a three bedroom, single garage brick and tile home situated on a manageable 332m2 (approx.) block in a quiet cul-de-sac location. The...

The complete package...

10 Kane Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 4 $425,000

Properties like this one are becoming few and far between. Beautifully presented and located within minutes' drive to all the conveniences of the Coffs Harbour CBD...

Location and perfect investment property...

1/3b Gordon Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Unit 2 1 1 $235,000

Location and convenience is everything for this well presented two bedroom unit offering the luxury of only a short walk separating from Coffs Harbour CBD, shops...

Beachside Beauty - Family Oasis

6 Coastwatch Close, Korora 2450

House 5 3 2 Auction

Set in an idyllic elevated position in this prestigious beachside enclave, the home is a short walk to the Korora Bay Beach. Brilliantly designed to capture...

Beach Home, Excellent Entertainer

10 Coral Drive, Sandy Beach 2456

House 3 1 $349,000

Wow, this beach home has been really well set out with two living areas, two massive bedrooms; sleep out with extra toilet and an amazing well-constructed deck.

Two adjoining sites - 1400m2. Dual-frontage R4 zoned on the CBD fringe.

102 Albany Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

Commercial 5 2 $875,000 ...

An enviable lifestyle, thriving commercial precinct and vibrant cafÃ© culture define the central hub of Coffs Harbour. With projects such as the new Coffs Central...

Captivating sea views, great location, awesome home!...

66 Manning Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 2 $899,000 ...

Looking for a home that is something really special, then look no further because this beautiful property has it all. Just minutes from Coffs Harbour's CBD sitting...

An Exquisite Home! An irresistible lifestyle!

9 Tranquility Drive, Korora 2450

House 5 2 2 $1,250,000 ...

With sweeping coastal and hinterland views that will take your breath away, this stunning home is a celebration of style, light and contemporary design. Highset...

Quiet Lifestyle at Country Club Estate

7 Palmer Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 4 2 2 $595,000

This home has immediate appeal from the moment you encounter the impressive oversized driveway. The floorplan is away from open plan and offers separation of the...

Super sized home with super views

60 Dammerel Crescent, Emerald Beach 2456

House 5 3 2 $935,000

Renovated to high standard this stunning multi level home captures sweeping ocean and hinterland views.Featuring mostly hardwood flooring throughout the living...

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

HOUSE PRICES: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

We take a close look at sale prices, town by town

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Teen nails import trade, moves onto property market

TEEN TYCOON: Will Deeth, 15, made $70,000 from selling toys over the Christmas period.

He's mastered importing, now he wants to get into property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!