Recalling a life that began a century ago

IT'S hard to image what the Coffs Coast was like nearly a century ago, yet for Doug Dean senior it is as simple as recalling his childhood.

Doug has been living in the Sawtell area all his life and will hit triple figures, turning 100 years old on Monday, January 16.

The Advocate caught up with Doug where he shared memories of what life was like back in the 1920s and what dramatic change he had seen in the area since he was a young boy.

Born in Coffs Harbour, Doug attended Boambee Public School and left at the age of 14 to work on the dairy farm with his father and brother.

The family farm would later become one of the largest tomato-growing ventures in the area, even supplying the American Airforce stationed in Coffs Harbour during the Second World War.

Doug spent all his life in Sawtell except for a couple of years in Dorrigo where he had a shop.

In 1939, Doug married Eilleen Hillery who grew up in Coffs Harbour and next year they will celebrate their 77th wedding anniversary.

100 year old birthday boy Douglas Dean Senior. Leigh Jensen

When asked how he felt about turning 100 his reply was "not much difference really, only I can't do any work now - that's the only thing”.

"Until six months ago I was still driving the tractor and doing everything.

"I still sneak on the tractor occasionally,” he added with a grin and a chuckle.

Doug described his earliest memories of Coffs, recalling that there used to be between 100 to 150 houses on the reserve in Sawtell and he knew everybody in Coffs Harbour, yet would hardly know a soul nowdays due to the population growth.

"Those days there was nobody here, there used to be three houses on this road and now there's over 100, I've seen the difference.”

During the Second World War when young capable men were being called upon to join the army and serve their country, Doug was farming tomatoes.

He received a telegram exempting him from being called up due to the fact the tomatoes he was growing were being supplied to the American Airforce.

Doug and Eileen have seven children, 17 grandchildren, 32 great- grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Friends are welcome to drop in, have a cuppa and wish Doug a happy birthday on Sunday between 10am and 3pm.