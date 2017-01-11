30°
Sport

Ready, set, go for this Australia Day run

11th Jan 2017 12:41 PM
PUSHING IT: Runners push themselves at the HQB Australia Day Fun Run on Park Beach.
PUSHING IT: Runners push themselves at the HQB Australia Day Fun Run on Park Beach. Rob Wright

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

PUT your new year's resolution of getting fit to the test at the Coffs Harbour Surf Live Saving Club's annual HQB Coffs Coast Australia Day Fun Run.

Runners of all ages and abilities are set to storm Park Beach on Australia Day, January 26.

From elite level runners through to beginners, there will be a course to suit any ability with a 2km, 5km or 10km run to choose from.

The different courses will include an array of terrains made up of sand, road and grass.

For the more serious runners there will be prizes for podium finishes for both male and female categories over all three distances. There will also be prizes given away to entrants.

Entry is $5 for the 2km run and $10 for the 5km and 10km events. Team entries of four runners cost $40.

Registrations can be made prior to the event online at www.coffsharbourslsc.asn.au or on the day between 6.30-7.30am in front of the Coffs Harbour Surf Club.

The 2km event will start at 7.15am while the 5km and 10km runs will start at 8am.

All proceeds raised will go towards the Coffs Harbour Life Saving Club.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  australia day coffs harbour surf life saving club fun run hqb coffs coast australia day fun run park beach whatson

Extensive damage after 'mini-cyclone' batters Urunga

Extensive damage after 'mini-cyclone' batters Urunga

A massive clean up was underway this morning after the Urunga to Mylestom area was battered by what has been described as a "mini-cyclone" last night.

New health fund for responders

State Emergency Services volunteers, workers and their families are just some who will be supported by the fund.

A health fund has been established to support emergency workers.

Bello muso to return to his Home State

FOLK ARTIST : Jack Carty's debut album One Thousand Origami Birds

What a year for Bellingen muso Jack Carty, who's headed home

Doors are closing for the final time

SAD FAREWELL: Quality Meat Mart has seen its final days in Woolgoolga.

Quality Meat Mart finish their time serving the Woolgoolga community

Local Partners

New health fund for responders

Those who protect our community as volunteers and workers for emergency services, such as SES or ambulance workers, are now being supported by a new health fund

Shortage of skilled tradies spells trouble for Coffs future

DEMANDING TIMES: Ben Johnston (centre) has taken on apprentices James Carr and Tyson Nelson in preparation for Coffs Harbour's predicted population boom.

Demands for skilled tradies grows as a population boom predicted

Ready, set, go for this Australia Day run

PUSHING IT: Runners push themselves at the HQB Australia Day Fun Run on Park Beach.

Put your new year's resolution of getting fit to test at this run

Filmmakers descend on Coffs Harbour for festival

A still taken from the film Tickled which will feature at the Coffs Coast's Screenwave International Film Festival in Coffs Harbour and Bellingen this week.

Filmmakers discuss their work at SWIFF on the Coffs Coast this week.

Sculpture event to fill park with art for one day

CREATIVE ANSWERS: Sculpture in the Park organiser, artist David Southgate, said Urunga had to look for new ways to attract visitors.

SCULPTURE in the Park is a one-day-only event at Urunga.

Boris the Blade to release new album

Boris the Blade to release new album

See the latest single release from Melbourne deathcore band Boris the Blade.

Andrew Garfield explains why he kissed Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield kiss at the Golden Globes had tongues wagging.

HACKSAW Ridge actor explains Golden Globes smooch to Stephen Colbert

Bello muso to return to his Home State

FOLK ARTIST : Jack Carty's debut album One Thousand Origami Birds

What a year for Bellingen muso Jack Carty, who's headed home

Sherlock: why has this version chimed with viewers?

Benedict Cumberbatch in a scene from the season four finale of the TV series Sherlock.

Modern-day re-working of iconic sleuth has scooped dozens of awards.

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam Liaw in a scene from the TV series Destination Flavour Singapore.

ADAM Liaw explores the food and his own family history in Singapore

MOVIE REVIEW: Lion leaves a lasting impression

Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

FILM'S touching, real-life lost and found story is a tearjerker.

What's on the big screen this week

Caspar Phillipson and Natalie Portman in a scene from the movie Jackie.

NATALIE Portman stars in Jackie and school holiday films continue.

Anyone for golf?

17 Bellingen Street, Urunga 2455

House 3 2 2 $659,000

Walking distance to everything, and just a pitching wedge from the golf course and the beautiful Kalang River beyond, round the corner from Anchor's wharf, down...

The Complete Package

32 Burrawong Parade, Urunga 2455

House 4 1 2 $549,000

This aesthetically charming and extremely well presented 4 bedroom home has something to satisfy every member of the family. Entertaining will be a delightful and...

Vendors Relocating

13 Ridgewood Drive, Raleigh 2454

House 3 2 4 $629,000

This beautifully designed 3 bedroom residence is the epitome of Raleigh living, where the country lifestyle is found approximately 20 minutes from Coffs Harbour...

But wait... There&#39;s more!

5 Doncaster Place, Hyland Park 2448

House 3 2 2 $459,000

Sure, this three bedroom, double garage, rendered brick and tile home is pretty special with its lounge, dining and entertaining deck all enjoying views of the...

Renovated cottage on the CBD fringe

16 Prince James Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $369,000

Located only moments from the main street, CBD, shops and marina that Coffs Harbour is famous for, you will find this cute cottage that has seen a recent...

All this and what about that view!

74 Pearce Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 3 2 $589,000 ...

Relax and enjoy stunning hinterland views from the private rear deck. Three spacious bedrooms, the master with ensuite is on the top level along with lounge...

Life Could Be A Holiday

113/64 Newman Street, Woolgoolga 2456

House 1 1 1 $80,000

Life could be a holiday all year round in this self-contained, relocatable home located in Sunset Caravan Park, Woolgoolga. Situated on a generous site, in a quiet...

The complete package...

10 Kane Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 4 $425,000

Properties like this one are becoming few and far between. Beautifully presented and located within minutes' drive to all the conveniences of the Coffs Harbour CBD...

LOOKING TO DOWNSIZE

76/8 Hearnes Lake Road, Woolgoolga 2456

House 2 1 2 $198,000

This quality two bedroom manufactured home situated in a quiet street, located in Gateway The Pines Over 55's Lifestyle Park at Woolgoolga. A well maintained home...

On top of the world...

91 Sealy Lookout Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 Auction

Positioned approximately 300 metres above sea level, this property boasts some of the most breathtaking views that the Coffs Coast has to offer. Located at the top...

Exquisite private retreat

Property

Step inside one of of Heritage Park's hidden gems.

INTERACTIVE MAP: Which Northern Rivers towns boomed in 2016?

BOOM TOWNS: While Ballina properties continued to attract top dollar in 2016, it was areas to the south that experienced price hikes, including Wardell, Evans Head and Woodburn.

Click on our map to find the median sale price in your town

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Fincal Verdict: Rent or Buy?

Housing generic.

Australia's love affair with property seems to know no end

A horror story for landlords

David Peritz — a face that Elizabeth Abel won’t forget in a hurry.

A horror story for those who rent out their homes

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!