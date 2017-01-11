Ready, set, go for this Australia Day run

PUSHING IT: Runners push themselves at the HQB Australia Day Fun Run on Park Beach.

PUT your new year's resolution of getting fit to the test at the Coffs Harbour Surf Live Saving Club's annual HQB Coffs Coast Australia Day Fun Run.

Runners of all ages and abilities are set to storm Park Beach on Australia Day, January 26.

From elite level runners through to beginners, there will be a course to suit any ability with a 2km, 5km or 10km run to choose from.

The different courses will include an array of terrains made up of sand, road and grass.

For the more serious runners there will be prizes for podium finishes for both male and female categories over all three distances. There will also be prizes given away to entrants.

Entry is $5 for the 2km run and $10 for the 5km and 10km events. Team entries of four runners cost $40.

Registrations can be made prior to the event online at www.coffsharbourslsc.asn.au or on the day between 6.30-7.30am in front of the Coffs Harbour Surf Club.

The 2km event will start at 7.15am while the 5km and 10km runs will start at 8am.

All proceeds raised will go towards the Coffs Harbour Life Saving Club.