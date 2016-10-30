Ready to respond to the next major road crash emergency

Coffs Harbour and Urunga SES volunteers prepare for the next accident scene they may encounter.

THEY save lives and are often regarded as lifesavers by road crash victims and their families and communities, yet behind the incredible acts of State Emergency Service volunteers are the training days.

It's training courses like the ones being offered to SES volunteers from Coffs Harbour and Urunga this weekend that kick in as instinct when the emergency call-outs are made, the troops marshalled, the response mounted and the jaws of life prepared.

When you live along a motorway as notorious as the Pacific Highway emergency services must be among the best trained in this form of emergency situation.

The Road Crash Response training saw practical training sessions staged at Urunga that stimulate the real-life situation.