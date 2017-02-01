Readers respond to the issue of funnel webs

Causing a stir among readers, this was just one of three funnel webs Adam from Safety Beach found in his home.

CONSIDERING the reaction from the Advocate's recent story on funnel webs, it could be safely said that even the most macho among us are rendered to nervous wrecks at the sight of one of those dreaded arachnids.

Readers have weighed in on the increased presence of funnel webs in the area during the summer, sharing their own stories, tips and images. We've collated some of them here - but it's probably best not to burn your house down like many have suggested.

"I haven't seen one yet but I'm burning the house down just to be safe,” declared Kenny Brett.

Case in point: Chris Lilwall's reaction resonated with a lot of fellow readers. Facebook

On the more serious side of things, Facebook user Daphne Cordingley revealed her life was "changed” after she was bitten three times by a male funnel web in her bed at 4am.

"Please strip your beds and remove anything from the bed that can fall on the floor, that goes for cords to electric blankets, that a spider can use to crawl up onto the bed,” she wrote.

Kimberly Smith said she found a male spider in her bed around three days ago, right next to where her seven-month-old child was sleeping.

"Luckily I could catch him with no issues. Nataspray are booked in for tomorrow.”

Cristy-Lee Frewin spotted one crawling on her son's shorts while he was playing in the yard at Emerald Beach, while David Deejay Detloff says he's had a few in his yard at Moonee Beach.

Coralea Cameron also found a funnel web in her pool in Boambee.

Some of the suggestions given by readers to avoid having an unfortunate encounter include keeping long grass and leaves away from the house, checking your shoes and clothing before putting them on, and your bed before you get in.

NSW Ambulance advise the following procedure if bitten by a funnel web:

- Avoid moving around;

- Keep bitten limb down;

- Bandage the limb from the bite to the hand/foot, then back up to the body;

- Immobilise the limb by splinting (if possible);

- Keep calm;

- Wait for paramedics.