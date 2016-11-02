Reaching the big figures in Coffs

MILESTONE: One millionth customer on the Coffs District taxis data base system John Larkin, congratulated by driver Phil Hartmann and Seb Livolsi.

A MAJOR milestone has been achieved as Coffs Harbour Taxi's record one million passengers.

Since using the smart move database system, the company were able to tell they were coming up to the big million last weekend.

As a celebration of reaching the major number, the company decided to reward the millionth customer by paying their cab fare and contributing towards whatever the event was they were heading to.

Not long after, on Saturday last weekend, a Coffs Harbour local rang, booking a taxi to go out for dinner.

Regular Coffs Harbour Taxi customer, John Larkin, was the one millionth passenger.

When John rang the cab to go out to Latitude 30 for dinner, he had no idea he'd just become a winner.

John later received a phone call, which was answered by his son.

"I couldn't believe it,” Mr Larkin said, as his son told him the news.

John said he rang the taxi company back to make sure it wasn't a hoax.

Since moving to Coffs Harbour 18 years ago, John has been a refular customer of Coffs Harbour Taxis, for all types of events and outings.

Managing Direct of Coffs Harbour Taxis, Sebastian Livolsi was pleased to find out John was the millionth customer.

Sebastian and John have come into contact through the taxi service in the past, proving to be a pleasant surprise to both men when they realised who'd won.

Coffs District Taxis have been around since 1911 and pride themselves on being able to cater for everyone in the community with no discrimination.

Community driven, they provide vehicles able to transport groups, disabled persons and individuals with their range of sedans, wagons and maxi taxis.

The company are currently in the process of developing an app allowing people to book and track their cab rides.

Mr Livolsi said the company is advancing the technoglogy side of cabs as they intend to be here for a long time yet.