RBT nets $200k cocaine bust

Kilo of 'coke' found by police in Coffs Harbour RBT stop

A MAN has been charged with drug possession, after cocaine worth $220,000 was allegedly found during a random breath test in Coffs Harbour last night.

Police said Coffs/Clarence officers were travelling north on the Pacific Hwy when they stopped a Toyota Kluger for a random breath test around 9.30pm.

Police spoke to a 30-year-old man before searching him and the vehicle.

During the search, officers allegedly found 1kg of cocaine, worth an estimated street value of $220,000.

He was arrested and taken to Coffs Harbour Police Station where he was charged with deemed supply prohibited drug (commercial quantity cocaine) and knowingly deal with proceeds of crime.

He was refused bail to appear at Coffs Harbour Local Court this morning.