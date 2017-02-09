Raising for a special cause

Spread the light with the gift of sight.

THE community has come together for an inspiring cause and is continually growing.

Spread the Light with the Gift of Sight is a challenge created by Mullaway Public School teacher Deb Gentle for groups to raise money to restore the sight of a blind child in a developing country.

The challenge started at Mullaway Public school where they raised around $380 which was passed onto the Woolgoolga Lions club and Woolgoolga Rotary club who matched the amount.

The latest people to take up the challenge are sporting teams.

Each player contributes a gold coin donation to make the $25 needed to restore the sight of a child through the Fred Hollows Foundation and then passes the challenge on.

"If one person from each team passes the challenge on to another team, the effect is designed to be inspirational,” said Deb.

"By paying it forward, we can change the lives of many children who are needlessly blind.”

Social, work and recreational groups are invited to take up the challenge.