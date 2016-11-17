26°
Railway station upgrade set to start

17th Nov 2016 5:30 AM Updated: 6:30 AM
Construction works are set to start at Coffs Harbour Railway Station in the next two weeks as part of a State Government-funded upgrade.
Construction works are set to start at Coffs Harbour Railway Station in the next two weeks as part of a State Government-funded upgrade.

THE recently-announced contract to upgrade the Coffs Harbour Rail Station has been awarded to a tenderer.

Van Mal Group Construction Pty Ltd has won the State Government contract with construction to start in the next two weeks.

Under the upgrade, the station's access ramp will be improved for less mobile passengers, parents with prams and travellers who wheel their luggage.

Security will be improved with better lighting installed and the transport interchange will also get an upgrade to include a designated zone for public vehicles to pick-up and drop-off customers.

Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser said there would also be improvements made to the car park off Angus McLeod Pl.

"The Transport Access Program is an initiative to encourage more people to use public transport by delivering modern, safe and accessible infrastructure across the state," Mr Fraser said.

He said since its launch in April 2012, more than 450 Transport Access Program projects have been completed or are currently underway across the state.

Coffs Harbour's railway station will receive an upgrade, starting in two weeks time.

