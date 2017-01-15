Put your hand up to help out

HELPING HAND: Park Beach Dunecare is just one local organisation always on the look-out for volunteers.

COMMUNITY spirit is high on the Coffs Coast but local groups and organisations can always use more volunteers.

If your new year's resolutions included being more involved and giving back, give one of these groups a call.

Waratah Respite Services, centre-based day program for frail aged persons, adults with disabilities and memory loss. 6648 3610.

Park Beach Dunecare. To volunteer and for details of weekly work sites and times call 6652 5940 or 6699 2513.

Friends of the Botanic Garden. New helpers needed, especially guides. 0413 553 218.

Riding for the Disabled volunteers for rostered teams. No experience required. Details 6653 4301.

Loaves & Fishes Foodstore has shifts am or pm, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday. Details 0408 298 899 or 0413 182 053.