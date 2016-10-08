Public service announcement: Dead will rise in Coffs

BE WARNED - zombies will rise and walk the streets of the Coffs Coast.

Hundreds of walking dead will hit the pavement for next Saturday's Zombie Walk.

Following the success of last year's event, the public walk raising awareness of mental health issues has returned for 2016.

Everyone is invited to dress in incredible, grotesque and even hilarious zombie costumes for the walk, which highlights the link between physical activity, social connections and mental health.

"Around 300 people attended the first year of the Zombie Walk to raise awareness for Mental Health Month and to have people reflect on the support available to themselves, their family and friends," said Sue Currie, from supporting organisation MidCoast Communities.

"We had Santa zombies, and Where's Wally zombies, cheerleader zombies and zombies with walking frames.

"Seeing the looks on people's faces as this flash mob horde shambled past the general public was amazing.

"We even ended up taking group photos with a wedding party that was happening at the jetty."

The event, organised by Nexus HQ with support from Mid Coast Communities and headspace Coffs Harbour, is open to everyone to join.

There will be special- effect artists available and after the walk - which has been shortened to half the length of last year's route - Synapse will perform while Key Employment hosts a free barbecue.

Registration for the event is $5 per person.

The Zombie Walk will start at the Norm Jordan Pavilion at Coffs Harbour Showground at 10.30am.

For more information, email suecurrie@midcc.org.au or phone 6651 1788.