Claims public housing cuts will impact Coffs Coast

JOB losses and office closures could be felt on the Mid North Coast as state wide public cuts are made.

That was the claim made this morning by the Public Service Association during a meeting in Coffs Harbour citing the impact of public housing cutbacks.

Bearing the brunt of plans to slash almost 200 jobs and the close offices of Housing NSW, in the Mid North Coast, the PSA said the effects will be felt from Woolgoolga to Port Macquarie.

Housing NSW arranges accommodation for disadvantaged people, provides comprehensive support to tenants and enables access to a wide range of disability and other services.

Former Minister for Social Housing, Brad Hazzard announced in October 2016 the state will put to tender the transfer on a leasehold basis of 18,000 public housing properties placing management in non-government/private hands.

PSA said rather than the transfer with associated job losses being spread evenly across the state, the Mid North Coast is one of four regions where everything will go.

PSA Assistant General Secretary, Troy Wright said "the question is why is the Mid North Coast being singled out and hit with a quarter of the job cuts in Housing across the state?"

"The job cuts and office closures will have a devastating impact on the Mid North Coast."

"Job cuts in regional areas are felt far more deeply in rural regions than in metropolitan areas due to the direct impact on local economies and communities," Mr Wright said.