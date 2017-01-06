Private flight for sick turtle

Duan March from Dolphin Marine Magic, Lyndy Rees from National Parks, Captain Cameron Stuart and Christian Corse from Eastern Air services with the sick turtle arriving in Coffs Harbour.

SPECIAL care has been given to a sick hawksbill turtle found in the bay of Lord Howe Island.

With the help of National Parks, Dolphin Marine Magic and Eastern Air Services, the turtle was flown from the island to Coffs Harbour via Port Macquarie.

The turtle will now be looked after at Dolphin Marine Magic who are known for their rehabilitation of sea animals including turtles and seals.

Dolphin Marine Magics vet Duan March said given that the turtle has been sick for so long, whatever caused the problem has probably long since passed and a weather event in the last two or three weeks has picked it up and pushed it in shore.

Duan said the turtles outcome is touch and go as it is skinny and very crook.

With an average time of three months in care, the park will take blood tests and work out how to best rehabilitate the turtle and fly him back home to his island waters.

To report injured or sick turtles contact Dolphin Marine Magic on 6659 1900 or National Parks on 6652 0900