Prisoner on the run after correctional centre escape

ON THE RUN: Scott Volgyesi, 31, escaped a West Kempsey correctional facility this morning.

POLICE are on the hunt for a man who escaped a correctional facility near West Kempsey this morning.

Shortly after 8am Scott Volgyesi escaped the correctional centre on Aldavilla Rd.

Mid North Coast LAC police said Volgyesi is believed to be heading towards the Port Macquarie, Wauchope or Gladstone (Queensland) areas.

Volgyesi is described as being of Caucasian appearance, slim build with brown hair and cleanly shaven.

The 31-year-old is believed to still be wearing prison greens.

He is not believed to be a high risk to the community but police urged the public not to approach him and to phone 000 if anyone knows of his whereabouts.

Police are urging anyone with information in relation to the incident to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 or use Crime Stoppers online reporting page: nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.