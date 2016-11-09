Prestige Korora home sells

IT'S not often a home sells on the Coffs Coast in excess of $2-million, so you know it has to be something special.

This architecturally stunning home with sweeping ocean views at 15 Blue Luben Cl, Korora is just that. According to CoreLogic, the home has just been sold for $2.075-million by McGrath Coffs Harbour principal Martin Wells.

The sale is the second residential sale this year in excess of $2-million in the 2450 postcode; 267 Fridays Creek Rd at Upper Orara sold in January for $2.8 million.

But the result doesn't come close to the $11.5-million residential record for Korora, which was paid for the headland estate at 42 Coachmans Cl bought by now bankrupt mining tycoon Nathan Tinkler's Noorinya Holdings in 2008.

The second highest price achieved in Korora was a rural property at 19 - 19A Bruxner Park Rd which the Roads and Maritime Service purchased for $2.837 million in 2013.

The Blue Luben property takes out the third highest price in the suburb.

The result reflects a strong high-end market in 2016. With less than two-months remaining in the year year there have been 27 residential sales in excess of $1-million dollars in the 2450 postcode area.

Woolgoolga and the Northern Beaches (2456 postcode) have had seven residential sales of more than $1-million, there have been five in Sawtell (2452 postcode) and seven in the Bellingen area.