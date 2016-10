POWER OUTAGE: Thousands of customers were left without power at Sawtell and Toormina.

MORE than 2000 customers at Toormina and Sawtell were left without power after safety equipment detected a fault this afternoon.

An Essential Energy spokeswoman said the equipment picked up a fault at the Sawtell zone substation.

She said power was cut off as a precaution about 3.39pm and was restored at 5pm after the substation was checked over by safety crews.

The Essential Energy spokeswoman said 2258 customers were affected.

If customers are still experiencing issues, phone 132080.