Police seize jewellery allegedly stolen in break and enter

POLICE have executed a search warrant in relation to a break and enter along the northern beaches.

About 3pm on Saturday, a break and enter occurred at a Sapphire Beach address where jewellery, credit cards and electronic devices were allegedly stolen.

A short time later, one of the credit cards was allegedly used to pay for goods at nearby shops.

Coffs-Clarence detectives, following investigations, executed a search warrant at an address on Cromer Cl, Woolgoolga.

The owners of the property, who are not suspects, assisted police.

During the search, police found and seized jewellery in one of the bedrooms in the premises allegedly stolen during the break and enter at Sapphire Beach.

Investigations are continuing to locate the occupant of the bedroom.