29°
News

Police seize jewellery allegedly stolen in break and enter

Keagan Elder
| 23rd Nov 2016 9:15 AM
JEWELLERY SEIZED: Coffs-Clarence police have seized jewellery allegedly stolen from a Sapphire Beach property.
JEWELLERY SEIZED: Coffs-Clarence police have seized jewellery allegedly stolen from a Sapphire Beach property. Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

POLICE have executed a search warrant in relation to a break and enter along the northern beaches.

About 3pm on Saturday, a break and enter occurred at a Sapphire Beach address where jewellery, credit cards and electronic devices were allegedly stolen.

A short time later, one of the credit cards was allegedly used to pay for goods at nearby shops.

Coffs-Clarence detectives, following investigations, executed a search warrant at an address on Cromer Cl, Woolgoolga.

The owners of the property, who are not suspects, assisted police.

During the search, police found and seized jewellery in one of the bedrooms in the premises allegedly stolen during the break and enter at Sapphire Beach.

Investigations are continuing to locate the occupant of the bedroom.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  break and enter coffs-clarence local area command jewellery theft sapphire beach

New email scam claiming to ATO targets NSW

New email scam claiming to ATO targets NSW

A NEW email scam is doing the rounds across New South Wales, downloading ransomware onto computer devices.

Feral cats targeted on Coffs Coast

HANDS ON: Jetty Dunecare volunteers helping control feral cats on the Coffs Coast.

Help protect our flora and fauna

Police seize jewellery allegedly stolen in break and enter

JEWELLERY SEIZED: Coffs-Clarence police have seized jewellery allegedly stolen from a Sapphire Beach property.

Jewellery seized following investigations into break and enter

Men urged to take the pledge on violence against women

A White Ribbon Day will be held at Coffs Harbour Hospital on Friday.

Coffs Coast men urged to take the White Ribbon pledge

Local Partners

Motorcycle rider collides with pole

A MOTORCYCLE rider has suffered serious leg injuries following a crash this morning.

Asylum seekers: Mayor says you're welcome in Byron

Migrants and refugees wait to board a train near Gevgelija in southern Macedonia after crossing the Greek-Macedonian border on September 27, 2015. Macedonia is a key transit country in the Balkans migration route into the EU, with thousands of asylum seekers and migrants -- many of them from Syria, Afghanistan, Iraq and Somalia -- entering the country every day. AFP PHOTO / ARMEND NIMANI

Mayor wants asylum seekers to find safe haven in Byron Shire

Countdown to Woodford Folk Festival begins

ECONOMIC BOON: Woodford Folk Festival is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. Photo Contributed

The first larger-than-life inhabitants have stepped into Woodfordia

'I need to do what I can': 65km walk for cancer patient

Karlee Robinson is walking from Caloundra to Noosa for her cousin Aaron Parker, who has terminal brain cancer.

What do you do when someone you love has terminal brain cancer?

Still life exhibit is still the best

ON THE WALL: Having a sneak preview of the EMSLA works are Cath Fogarty, Cultural development gallery and history services co-ordinator CHCC and Heather McKinnon, president Friends of Coffs Harbour Regional Gallery.

EMSLA Awards return to Coffs Harbour

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

The racy spice girls joke that's gone too far

Mel B claims she is the only member of the Spice Girls that hasn't slept with Robbie Williams.

Aleyna FitzGerald crowned Australia's Next Top Model

Australia's Next Top Model finalist Aleyna FitzGerald.

RUNNER-UP Sabine Jamieson, from Byron, will also pursue modelling.

Kim Kardashian West to make first public appearance

Kim Kardashian West is about to step back into the spotlight

Kanye West wants to be spoken to like a four year old

Take a course in Kanye's philosophy of business communication

Jennifer Lawrence wants to give birth to her dog

Jennifer Lawrence really, really loves her dog

X Factor winner Isaiah ready to tackle the pop charts

The X Factor winner Isaiah Firebrace.

TEEN credits regional upbringing for keeping him grounded.

Kanye West hospitalised after tour cancellation

HIP-hop star reportedly suffering from exhaustion.

Beachside renovation or development...the choice is yours!

11 Reicks Close, Sapphire Beach 2450

House 4 1 2 Buyers Guide...

Occupying an unheard of 3432 m2, bordering prestigious North Sapphire Estate this property represents a rare opportunity! For families seeking the coastal...

Hungry Head bushland retreat

10 Odalberree Drive, Urunga 2455

House 2 1 2 $530,000

Less than a mile from Hungry Head beach [1.3km] and minutes from the centre of Urunga, this private bushland retreat is set a little back from Odalberee drive and...

The Complete Package

32 Burrawong Parade, Urunga 2455

House 4 1 2 $549,000

This aesthetically charming and extremely well presented 4 bedroom home has something to satisfy every member of the family. Entertaining will be a delightful and...

DECEASED ESTATE

16 Moore Place, Urunga 2455

House 4 2 2 Auction 26th...

If you have been searching for a property with unlimited potential then this 4 bedroom home is an ideal restoration project. Why pay for someone else's renovation...

THE POSSIBILITIES ARE ENDLESS

35 South Arm Road, Urunga 2455

House 3 1 2 $449,000

As the heading suggests, this 3 bedroom home is full of promise for the right buyer with a little vision. The home is sold block, structurally sound and with some...

Great Value 4 Bedroom Home with Large Yard

24 Oscar Ramsay Drive, Boambee East 2452

House 4 1 1 $399,000

Looking for a family home with great potential, well we've found it. Its hard to beat this 4 bedroom home for value. Neatly presented with new carpet & paint...

Level living at Diggers Beach...

30 Timbertops Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $695,000 ...

An opportunity awaits to purchase a wonderful home in one of Coffs Harbour's most desired beachside locations, Timbertops Drive at Diggers Beach. On offer is a...

Live the high life...

6 Highlander Drive, North Boambee Valley 2450

House 4 2 2 $689,000

Modern, contemporary living in the highly sought after Highlander Estate. On offer is an architecturally designed four bedroom family home complete with media...

Rare Vacant Land Close To Beach

68 Fiddaman Rd, Emerald Beach 2456

Residential Land 0 0 $350,000

This would have to be one of the last vacant blocks of land available in sought after Emerald Beach. Approx. 450 meters to the highly regarded surfing beach...

Prestigious apartment with phenomenal views...

10/40 Solitary Islands Way, Sapphire Beach 2450

Apartment 4 2 2 $895,000 ...

Exclusive position and illustrious appeal, this apartment on the escarpment of Sapphire Beachfront Apartments is unparalleled in spacious apartment living.

How your home can earn you big $$$$ this Christmas

A room in this Mount Coolum home is listed for $48 a night on Airbnb.

Home owners earning thousands renting out their homes this Christmas

2000 jobs at multi-million dollar Ipswich project

INSIDE: Artist's impressions of the interior of the new Eastern Heights aged care precinct.

Sub-contractors needed to build $15m aged care facility

Iconic beach shack rises from the ashes

Inspired by the Dailys stories on the need for beach shacks, popular Coolum restaurant MyPlace has transformed its inside into a beach shack.

And the iconic 'guitar house' saved for now

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!