Police seize ice, cannabis and thousands in cash

MAN ARRESTED: Police arrest man and seize thousands of dollars worth of drugs.

POLICE have seized about $20,000 worth of street deals of methylamphetamine, cannabis and thousands in cash.

Coffs-Clarence LAC Crime Manager Detective Inspector Darren Jameson said police stopped a 24-year-old man on Kurrajong St, Coffs Harbour about 5pm Wednesday.

The man was allegedly wanted over a breach of bail.

After a search of the vehicle, police alleged 200 street deals of the drug methylamphetamine, otherwise known as ice, were found, along with 15g of cannabis and a little over $4000 in cash.

The man was arrested and charged with supply prohibited drug, possesses of prohibited drugs, dealing with proceeds of crime and breach of bail.

He is due to appear in Coffs Harbour Local Court today.

Det Ins Jameson said this case was another example of the threat cannabis and methylamphetamine pose to the Coffs Coast community.

He said cannabis was a "gateway” drug to methylamphetamine.