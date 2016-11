POLICE BUST: Police seize more than 600g of cannabis and 16 plants from a Coffs Harbour property.

POLICE uncovered more than half a kilogram of cannabis and plants worth tens of thousands in street value.

Yesterday afternoon police officers executed a search warrant at a property on Anderton St, Coffs Harbour and found 647g of cannabis and 16 plants.

The drugs are thought to have a street value of about $48,000.

Meanwhile, police also seized items of clothing associated with the Park Beach assault on Sunday night.

Investigations are ongoing.